As Peterborough COVID cases, hospitalisations and deaths rise, residents are urged to get jabbed and wear face masks

COVID cases, hospitalisations and deaths are increasing in Peterborough

The latest Government Data shows the case rate in Peterborough is now at its highest since January, and is continuing to rise.

As of August 6, the rate was 441.2 cases per 100,000 people, the 15th highest rate in the UK.

There has also been an increase in COVID related deaths. Since July 20 there have been five deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID test. Prior to July 20, the last such death was recorded on April 16.

Peterborough’s vaccination rate remains much lower than the UK’s rate as a whole. As of August 10, 69 per cent of people in Peterborough had received one dose, and 56 per cent had received two doses.

Across the UK as a whole, 89 per cent have had one dose, while 75 per cent have had both doses.

The number of people in hospital with COVID has also risen. There are 25 COVID patients in hospitals run by North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust (Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland), with four on a ventilator (as of August 3).

At the same point in July, there were three COVID patients in hospital, with 0 on a ventilator.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has called on Peterborough City Council and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG to take action to increase the vaccination rate in the city.

Today Jyoti Atri, Director of Public Health for Peterborough City Council, said: “Latest figures have shown an increase in positive cases of Covid-19 in Peterborough, which could be a result of a combination of factors including the easing of national restrictions post lockdown.

“There are a number of things we can all do to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and protect ourselves, and our loved ones, from the impacts of the virus.

“Firstly, getting fully vaccinated if you haven’t already had both your doses. We know that the second dose of the vaccine is highly effective in protecting against hospitalisations and deaths, so it is crucial to get your second dose when you can for maximum protection.

“Everyone aged 16 or over can now get vaccinated against COVID-19. There are pop-up vaccination sites in Peterborough, including a daily walk-in clinic at City Care Centre and the East of England Showground. People can also visit the many walk-in and pop-up clinics in and around the City, with more dates and locations available every week. Up-to-date details of walk-in clinics can be found on www.thevaccinators.co.uk

“It is also key to get a PCR test if you experience symptoms of Covid, and isolate if you test positive. There is support available for those needing to take time off work to isolate. If you aren’t displaying symptoms, rapid testing regularly is still important particularly if you are going into your workplace regularly, before and after events, or meeting up with others.

“Finally, the measures we have all been taking prior to the easing of restrictions can still help reduce the spread of Covid-19. Meeting with others outdoors or in well ventilated spaces, keeping distanced from others, keeping your hands clean, and using a face covering in crowded or public indoor spaces, will help protect bot you and those around you from Covid.”

Jan Thomas, Accountable Officer at the CCG, said: “Thanks to the hard work of NHS teams more than one million vaccines have already been given across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, and we’re grateful for Paul’s local support in helping us to encourage people to take up the offer of this lifesaving jab.