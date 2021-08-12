Peterborough 16 and 17-year-olds can now get vaccinated - here is where they can get jabbed

Vaccine take up rates in Peterborough remain low compared to much of the rest of the country

The 16 and 17-year-old will be offered Pfizer vaccinations.

People who attend the walk-in clinics only need to bring a face covering; ID and NHS number are not required

Dr Gary Howsam, Chair at the Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our doors at a number of vaccination walk-in clinics across our area to 16- and 17- year olds from Wednesday onwards. After an incredibly tough year for young people, this is a great positive step.

“Whether you’ve missed out on big nights out or can’t wait to get back to supporting your favourite sports team, getting your vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your friends and your family while getting back to doing the things you love. So if you’re now eligible to have your vaccine, please don’t wait – come along to any of our daily walk-in clinics to get your jab.”

Mike Passfield, Clinical Operations Director for the Large Scale Vaccination Centres added: “It’s great news that 16 and 17 year olds can now access their vaccination from Wednesday this week.

“Getting the vaccine is the single most important step we can take to protect ourselves and our friends and families against COVID-19. We’re making it as easy as possible for young people to get their jab - no appointment is needed - and our friendly vaccination teams will be happy to answer any questions you have. Make the decision today to get your vaccine and let’s get back to normal together.”

Young people in this group can attend any of the following daily walk-in clinics between 9am and 3pm:

Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech

City Care Centre, Peterborough

The Eatons Community Centre, Eaton Socon

The Grafton Centre, Cambridge

The Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon

East of England Showground, Peterborough

Chesterton Indoor Bowls Centre, Cambridge

Cherry Hinton Village Leisure Centre, Cambridge

For young people who would rather walk in during an evening session, the following evening sessions are running every week between 5.30pm-7.30pm:

Mondays: Horsefair Shopping Centre, Wisbech

Tuesdays:

Chesterton Indoor Bowls Centre, Cambridge

City Care Centre, Peterborough

The Eatons Community Centre, Eaton Socon

Wednesday: The Grafton Centre, Cambridge

Thursdays:

The Oaktree Centre, Huntingdon

East of England Showground, Peterborough

In addition to these walk-in clinics, Primary Care Networks (PCNs) that are currently delivering the vaccination have also started to invite young people aged 16 and 17 to have their vaccine. You can find out if your GP practice is part of a PCN that is currently vaccinating by visiting the CCG website https://www.cambridgeshireandpeterboroughccg.nhs.uk/news-and-events/latest-news/covid-19-national-vaccination-programme/frequently-asked-questions-about-the-programme/