World Maths Day: East of England schools invited to take part in global competition to tackle maths misconceptions

On 26 March, children from across the globe will be taking part in “World Maths Day” to compete against one another and build a long-term, positive shift in their perception of maths.

As part of this, education influencer and teacher, Lee Parkinson, also known as ‘Mr P ICT’, will host a ‘live lesson’ which invites classrooms across the UK to take part in a series of maths challenges and activities to officially launch the global event.

The event follows findings from a new Teacher Tapp poll which revealed more than half (56%) of primary teachers agreed that perceptions of having a ‘natural talent’ for maths prevents students from achieving their potential in the subject. With only 15% strongly disagreeing, the poll shows a need to challenge these misconceptions and encourage a ‘maths for all’ culture.

The global event, hosted by Mathletics, will include friendly, competitive challenges designed to encourage every child to get involved in maths. With more than 10 million students across 160+ countries previously taking part – World Maths Day 2025 will offer both pupils and teachers fun, inclusive maths activities and lesson plans, starting with Mr P ICT’s launch challenge at MathsCity in Leeds where pupils will be tasked with puzzles, mirror symmetry, measuring distances and more.

Children’s confidence in maths has long been studied, with recent research highlighting a complex picture across the UK. While some data indicates a positive outlook, other findings reveal areas of concern. A report by the University of Cambridge highlighted that many children experience feelings of anxiety, apprehension, tension, or discomfort when faced with maths problems. This anxiety can stem from various factors, including negative experiences and societal attitudes, leading to decreased subject confidence and performance. Additionally, research from National Numeracy and Mumsnet in 2024 indicated that parents who expressed negative views about maths can inadvertently affect their children's confidence.

Katie Pike, Head of Education, 3P Learning, said:

“The findings of this research highlight the need for us to develop a culture of ‘maths for everyone’ from an early age to encourage and engage as many students as possible, regardless of their background or ability.

“Our goal with World Maths Day is to provide schools with the tools and inspiration to emphasise enjoyment rather than intimidation, challenge perceptions, and equip every child with the confidence to explore and excel in maths.

”World Maths Day 2025 will include a series of challenges (both online and in-person) with prizes available for the highest performing schools and top three students in each global year or grade."

Schools interested in participating in the event, can sign up here: https://www.3plearning.com/world-maths-day/contact/?-ends- About 3P Learning / MathleticsMathletics, from 3P Learning, is a leading digital maths resource designed to support and engage primary school students in their learning.

Used by millions of students worldwide, Mathletics combines curriculum-aligned activities, interactive challenges, and live competitions to build confidence and fluency in maths. As the hosts of World Maths Day, 3P Learning and Mathletics empower schools to create a positive maths culture, making learning fun, accessible, and rewarding for every child.