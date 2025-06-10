What Ofsted have said about Peterborough Primary Schools - from Sacred Heart to Woodston

Last week, we looked at the ratings for secondary schools – which you can read here: The Ofsted rating for every secondary school in Peterborough – and now our attention has turned to primary schools.

We have split the 63 primary schools into three stories, with the schools listed in alphabetical order, according to the city council website

This is the third and final part.

The Ofsted ratings were accurate as of the afternoon of June 10.

Ofsted changed the way schools are graded from September 2024, so overall grades – outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate – are no longer given. Instead, schools are given grades – the same one wording as used for overall gradings previously – in a number of categories. Many primary schools in Peterborough have not had reports published since this change, but a few have.

1 . Peterborough Primary School Ofsted Ratings All the latest Ofsted ratings for Peterborough primary schools - from Sacred Heart to Woodston Photo: PT Photo Sales

2 . Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School was rated 'Good' in 2024 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Southfields Primary School Southfields Primary School was rated 'good' in all five elements - Quality of education, Behaviour and attitudes, Personal development, Leadership and management, and Early years provision in 2025 Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales