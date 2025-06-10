What Ofsted have said about Peterborough Primary Schools - from Sacred Heart to Woodston

By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Jun 2025, 15:16 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2025, 15:20 BST
As part of the Peterborough Telegraph’s look at education in the city, we are featuring every Peterborough school’s latest Ofsted ratings.

Last week, we looked at the ratings for secondary schools – which you can read here: The Ofsted rating for every secondary school in Peterborough – and now our attention has turned to primary schools.

We have split the 63 primary schools into three stories, with the schools listed in alphabetical order, according to the city council website

The first and second parts of the list were featured earlier this week – and are available to read here: What Ofsted have said about Peterborough Primary Schools - from All Saints to John Clare and What Ofsted have said about Peterborough Primary Schools - from Leighton to Ravensthorpe

This is the third and final part.

The Ofsted ratings were accurate as of the afternoon of June 10.

Ofsted changed the way schools are graded from September 2024, so overall grades – outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate – are no longer given. Instead, schools are given grades – the same one wording as used for overall gradings previously – in a number of categories. Many primary schools in Peterborough have not had reports published since this change, but a few have.

All the latest Ofsted ratings for Peterborough primary schools - from Sacred Heart to Woodston

1. Peterborough Primary School Ofsted Ratings

All the latest Ofsted ratings for Peterborough primary schools - from Sacred Heart to Woodston Photo: PT

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School was rated 'Good' in 2024

2. Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School

Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School was rated 'Good' in 2024 Photo: David Lowndes

Southfields Primary School was rated 'good' in all five elements - Quality of education, Behaviour and attitudes, Personal development, Leadership and management, and Early years provision in 2025

3. Southfields Primary School

Southfields Primary School was rated 'good' in all five elements - Quality of education, Behaviour and attitudes, Personal development, Leadership and management, and Early years provision in 2025 Photo: David Lowndes

St Augustine's CofE (Voluntary Aided) Junior School was rated 'Good' in 2023

4. St Augustine's CofE (Voluntary Aided) Junior School

St Augustine's CofE (Voluntary Aided) Junior School was rated 'Good' in 2023 Photo: Google

