What Ofsted have said about Peterborough Primary Schools - from All Saints to John Clare

By Stephen Briggs
Published 6th Jun 2025, 14:42 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 14:46 BST
Part one of our look at the Ofsted ratings for every Peterborough Primary School

The Peterborough school year is quickly coming to an end, and it won’t be long before pupils – and teachers – get a much needed, and well deserved, six weeks break.

As we head towards the summer holidays, the Peterborough Telegraph is taking a look at how each school has been rated by Ofsted.

We looked at secondary schools last week – The Ofsted rating for every secondary school in Peterborough – and now we turn our focus to primary schools.

We will split the 63 primary schools into three stories, with the schools listed in alphabetical order, according to the city council website

The Ofsted ratings were accurate as of the afternoon of June 6.

Ofsted changed the way schools are graded from September 2024, so overall grades – outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate – are no longer given. Instead, schools are given grades – the same one wording as used for overall gradings previously – in a number of categories. Many primary schools in Peterborough have not had reports published since this change, but a few have.

Ofsted last visited All Saints' CofE (Aided) Primary School in July, when they gave a 'good' rating'

1. All Saints' CofE (Aided) Primary School

Ofsted last visited All Saints' CofE (Aided) Primary School in July, when they gave a 'good' rating' Photo: David Lowndes

Barnack C of E School was last visited by Ofsted in 2022, when a 'good' rating was handed out

2. Barnack C of E School

Barnack C of E School was last visited by Ofsted in 2022, when a 'good' rating was handed out Photo: David Lowndes

Bishop Creighton Academy was rated 'Good' at the last inspection in 2023

3. Bishop Creighton Academy

Bishop Creighton Academy was rated 'Good' at the last inspection in 2023 Photo: David Lowndes

Braybrook School was rated 'Good' in their last inspection in 2023

4. Braybrook School

Braybrook School was rated 'Good' in their last inspection in 2023 Photo: David Lowndes

