The Peterborough school year is quickly coming to an end, and it won’t be long before pupils – and teachers – get a much needed, and well deserved, six weeks break.

As we head towards the summer holidays, the Peterborough Telegraph is taking a look at how each school has been rated by Ofsted.

We looked at secondary schools last week – The Ofsted rating for every secondary school in Peterborough – and now we turn our focus to primary schools.

We will split the 63 primary schools into three stories, with the schools listed in alphabetical order, according to the city council website

The Ofsted ratings were accurate as of the afternoon of June 6.

Ofsted changed the way schools are graded from September 2024, so overall grades – outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate – are no longer given. Instead, schools are given grades – the same one wording as used for overall gradings previously – in a number of categories. Many primary schools in Peterborough have not had reports published since this change, but a few have.

All Saints' CofE (Aided) Primary School Ofsted last visited All Saints' CofE (Aided) Primary School in July, when they gave a 'good' rating'

Barnack C of E School Barnack C of E School was last visited by Ofsted in 2022, when a 'good' rating was handed out

Bishop Creighton Academy Bishop Creighton Academy was rated 'Good' at the last inspection in 2023