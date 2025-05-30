When it comes to choosing a school, there are plenty of factors to look at for parents and youngsters alike.

The distance pupils might have to travel and exam results are likely to be near the top of the list – as are the results of the latest OFSTED inspection.

Ofsted changed the way schools are graded from September 2024, so overall grades – outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate – are no longer given. Instead, schools are given grades – the same one wording as used for overall gradings previously – in a number of categories. Many secondary schools in Peterborough have not had reports published since this change, but a few have.