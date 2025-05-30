The Ofsted rating for every secondary school in Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 30th May 2025, 15:14 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 15:18 BST
The ratings were taken from the Ofsted website on May 30

When it comes to choosing a school, there are plenty of factors to look at for parents and youngsters alike.

The distance pupils might have to travel and exam results are likely to be near the top of the list – as are the results of the latest OFSTED inspection.

Here we look at the latest Ofsted ratings given to each secondary school in Peterborough. The ratings were taken from the OFSTED website on May 30.

Ofsted changed the way schools are graded from September 2024, so overall grades – outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate – are no longer given. Instead, schools are given grades – the same one wording as used for overall gradings previously – in a number of categories. Many secondary schools in Peterborough have not had reports published since this change, but a few have.

The list is in alphabetical order, according to the council website.

Most secondary schools in Peterborough are rated as 'Good' or 'Outstanding'

1. Ofsted ratings

Most secondary schools in Peterborough are rated as 'Good' or 'Outstanding' Photo: Monkey Business Images

Photo Sales
Arthur Mellows Village College was rated 'Outstanding' in their last inspection in 2014

2. Arthur Mellows Village College

Arthur Mellows Village College was rated 'Outstanding' in their last inspection in 2014 Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
City of Peterborough Academy was rated 'good' in their last inspection in 2024

3. City of Peterborough Academy

City of Peterborough Academy was rated 'good' in their last inspection in 2024 Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Greater Peterborough UTC was rated as 'Good' in their last inspection in 2022

4. Greater Peterborough UTC

Greater Peterborough UTC was rated as 'Good' in their last inspection in 2022 Photo: Greater Peterborough UTC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:OfstedPeterborough
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice