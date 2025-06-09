What Ofsted have said about Peterborough Primary Schools - from Leighton to Ravensthorpe

Last week, we looked at the ratings for secondary schools – which you can read here: The Ofsted rating for every secondary school in Peterborough – and now our attention has turned to primary schools.

The first part of the list was featured earlier this week – and is available to read here: What Ofsted have said about Peterborough Primary Schools - from All Saints to John Clare

Keep an eye on the Peterborough Telegraph website for the third and final part of the story.

The Ofsted ratings were accurate as of the afternoon of June 9.

Ofsted changed the way schools are graded from September 2024, so overall grades – outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate – are no longer given. Instead, schools are given grades – the same one wording as used for overall gradings previously – in a number of categories. Many primary schools in Peterborough have not had reports published since this change, but a few have.

Primary School Ofsted Reports The Peterborough Telegraph's look at education in the city

Leighton Primary and Preschool Leighton Primary and Preschool was rated 'Good' in 2024

Lime Academy Abbotsmede Lime Academy Abbotsmede was rated as 'Good' in their last inspection in 2022