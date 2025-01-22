Training for Madrassa teachers in Peterborough to improve education and behavioural consistency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Muslim Council of Peterborough (MCP), in collaboration with Faizan-e-Madinah Mosque, successfully organised a comprehensive professional development event for madrassa teachers from across the city.

The training session, held at Jack Hunt School, aimed to enhance teaching practices and create a consistent, high-quality learning environment for students.

The initiative was spearheaded by Dr Muhammad Nawaz, Education Coordinator at Faizan-e-Madinah Mosque and Community Liaison Officer at Jack Hunt School. Drawing on the impactful training provided by Mrs Jude Macdonald, Director of SEND at Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT), Dr Nawaz worked to share and expand this expertise with madrassa teachers in the local area.

Faizan-e-Madinah Mosque supports the educational needs of over 425 boys and girls, many of whom attend PKAT schools. Recognising the importance of integrating modern teaching methodologies, the event sought to equip educators with the tools necessary to enhance their effectiveness in the classroom.

Mrs Jude Macdonald, highly regarded on the subject of SEND conducted the session following discussions with the Chairman of the Muslim Council of Peterborough. Her leadership and expertise underscored the commitment to fostering collaboration between the wider educational community and madrassa institutions.

The training event welcomed madrassa teachers from both mosque-affiliated and independent settings, ensuring a broad and inclusive reach. Around 40 educators attended the session, demonstrating the local commitment to improving the educational experience for Peterborough’s students.Reflecting on the event, Mrs Macdonald said: “This training was a significant step toward enhancing the educational experience for local students. The turnout and enthusiasm from the educators highlight the shared dedication to supporting young learners.”

In addition to the training on teaching strategies, a subsequent session on behaviour management was delivered by Mr Rob Stark, Deputy Head Teacher of Jack Hunt School. The behaviour training focussed on the development of successful behaviour and student engagement strategies for the classroom and the creation of consistency between the learning environments in local schools, such as Jack Hunt School, and the after-school classes held at local mosques. By aligning behaviour policies, the session aims to foster a supportive and cohesive learning environment for students across both settings.

The event was also attended by key stakeholders, including the Chairman of MCP, the Chairman of the Joint Madrassa Council (JMC), and one member of the JMC Executive Committee.

The Chairman Muslim Council of Peterborough, Mohammad A Choudhary said: “The Muslim Council of Peterborough has consistently prioritised educating teachers and raising awareness on topical issues within communities. Through our SEND training for both mosque and non-mosque madrassahs, we have empowered teachers with the skills and knowledge to adopt inclusive teaching methods, ensuring effective support for all learners."

Education Coordinator at Faizan-e-Madinah Mosque and Community Liaison Officer Jack Hunt School Dr Muhammad Nawaz said: “The Muslim Council of Peterborough and PKAT is proud to organise a specialised SEND and behaviour management training session for mosque teachers, reinforcing our commitment to creating inclusive and nurturing learning environments for all children. This initiative reflects our dedication to equipping educators with the tools and knowledge to support students with special educational needs and behavioural challenges, fostering an atmosphere where every child can thrive."

The Chairman of JMC Abdul M Choudhuri said: “It was pleasure to attend two training events - SEND and Behaviour management at Jack Hunt school on 17th January in the evening. Both events were well attended by teachers of Mosques and Madrasas of Peterborough and were very useful to implement the things highlighted in the presentations. Full marks should be given to the presenters of the Programmes Mrs Jude Macdonald director SEND PKAT, Mr Rob Stark Deputy Headteacher Jack Hunt School, Mr Naz Rasib Assistant headteacher Jack Hunt school and to Dr Muhammad Nawaz Head of Urdu and community Liaison Officer Jack Hunt School for organising this event.”

Dr Ian Young, CEO of Peterborough Keys Academies Trust said: “This empowering training event marks an important milestone in fostering collaboration and professional growth among educators, benefiting the children of Peterborough and beyond.”