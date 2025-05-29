Thorpe Primary Academy welcomes St John Ambulance for First Aid Awareness Week

Thorpe Primary Academy, part of Keys Academy, was proud to host a valuable visit from St John Ambulance as part of First Aid Awareness Week, providing pupils with the opportunity to gain essential first aid skills through a series of informative and hands-on activities.

The sessions were both educational and enjoyable, equipping their students with the confidence, knowledge, and practical skills needed to respond effectively in an emergency.

Pupils and staff alike found the experience incredibly beneficial, with tailored activities delivered across year groups. Year 1 were interested to learn about broken bones and head injuries; Year 2 received an understanding about how to respond to burns and asthma attacks and Year 3 explored how to treat broken bones and manage asthma attacks.

Paula Jeremaes, Deputy Headteacher of Thorpe Primary Academy said: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to St John Ambulance for their vital training and their continued commitment to supporting schools and communities. Their team’s engaging approach made the sessions especially memorable for our pupils.”

St John Ambulance makes valuable visit to Thorpe Primary Academy

She added: “The children thoroughly enjoyed learning about first aid and how to stay safe in a variety of situations. At Thorpe Primary Academy, we are proud to be empowering our pupils with life-saving knowledge that will benefit them and the wider community.”

To show the school’s appreciation, the PSHE Leader presented the St John Ambulance team with a donation in support of their amazing charitable work.