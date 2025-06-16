Temporary crossing to be installed at Peterborough primary school following campaign from concerned parents

A temporary pedestrian crossing will be installed at Eye Primary School to help to ensure safety for pupils.

Eye Primary was one of the schools in the city set to suffer from a city council budget cut which saw lollipop ladies removed from four schools.

Crossings and speed restrictions such as 20mph zones are in place at each of the affected schools, apart from Eye Primary School on Eyebury Road.

The road is awaiting a new permanent zebra crossing but this not expected to be created until 2026 and certainly not in time for the new school year in September.

Parent Katie Berry handing in her petition at Peterborough Town Hall alongside Cllr Steve Allen (left) and Cllr Mark Ormston (right) Photo: Joe Griffin/LDRS

Lisa Bryan’s place on the crossing has been secured until the end of the current school year due to Eye, Thorney and Newborough councillors Steve Allen, Mark Ormston and Rylan Ray using a portion of their Community Leadership funds to temporarily replace the funding removed by the council.

On Tuesday (June 10), mum Katie Berry, along with other parents presented an 800-strong petition to the Town Hall urging action on children’s safety.

In response, the council has now announced that a temporary crossing will be put in place. This will remain in situ until the permanent Zebra crossing is installed and fully functional.

Councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “We take the concerns of school pupils and parents extremely seriously and that is why we have acted to make sure that a temporary crossing is installed here.

“This will ensure the continued safety of Eye Primary School children and their families is sustained whilst they cross the road to access their school. Myself, local ward councillors, and Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes have acted in response to a petition from residents and I look forward to seeing this crossing installed.”