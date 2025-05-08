Councillors use their community funds to keep Eye 'lollipop lady' until end of school year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisa Bryan was made redundant after 26 years as Eye Primary School's ‘lollipop lady’

A group of Peterborough city councillors have agreed to use their community funds to pay to keep a ‘lollipop lady’ going until the end of the school year - but some parents remain concerned.

Parents of pupils at Eye Primary School were shocked to discover recently that their long-serving crossing patrol lady Lisa Bryan was made redundant.

Ms Bryan had been a ‘lollipop lady’ at the school for more than 26 years, but Peterborough City Council decided to cut her role to save money.

Parents protest outside Eye Primary School with Cllr Steve Allen over the axing of school crossing patrols

The decision raised serious concerns among parents around children’s safety moving forwards, leading to a protest outside the school on Friday, May 2.

While Ms Bryan had agreed to stay on voluntarily for a short while, the Eye, Thorney and Newborough councillors Steve Allen, Mark Ormston and Rylan Ray, have since agreed to use some of their Community Leadership Funds to support her until the end of the school year.

Ms Bryan said: "It's brilliant news for everyone, for the children more than anything. Let's hope the council gets something in place ready for September."

Cllr Allen said he was "astonished" that the council decided to cut the school's crossing patrol, which it has also done at other schools in Peterborough, especially with a 260-home development planned off Eyebury Road

He said: "If the promised zebra crossing is not in place for the new term following the summer break we will continue the fight, working to achieve alternative funding, or a change of mind by the administration."

The council has promised a zebra crossing near the school on Eyebury Road, but some parents, including Katie Berry who has two young sons at the school, remain concerned that safety measures won't be in place when Ms Bryan leaves.

She said: "I'm really pleased that Lisa is staying, but ultimately we need to secure her until that crossing is built.

"I appreciate she's not going to be here forever, I get that. There needs to be some reassurance that we're not going to be left without while this crossing is getting built."

The council said the crossing will be constructed by the housing developer, but it could not confirm a specific date.

A spokesperson for the authority said: "We have been made aware that the Eye, Newborough and Thorney councillors have agreed to use some of their Community Leadership Funds to fund the Eye school crossing patrol officer, who is happy to remain in post, until the end of the school term in July.

"Timescales for the zebra crossing are not yet confirmed as this will be installed by the developer, however the crossing must be installed before any houses can be occupied."

Cllr Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport at Peterborough City Council, said: “A proposal to remove the school crossing patrol service at four schools in Peterborough was agreed as part of the council’s budget for 2024/25.

“It is one of a number of difficult decisions councillors have had to make to be able to balance the budget.

“Crossings and or speed restrictions such at 20mph zones are in place at each of the schools and we are also providing road safety education for pupils.”