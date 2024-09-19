Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Development will include 80 affordable homes and land for an extension of primary school

A new development to be built in Eye has been given planning permission.

Located off Eyebury Road, the development will consist of 265 sustainable homes, including 185 properties that will be available via open market sale and 80 affordable homes.

A mix of two, three, four and five bedroom homes will be on offer from Allison Homes East’s brand-new housing range.

What the new development might look like

As well as new homes, Allison Homes East will be providing over three hectares of public open space, new play areas and allotments on the site, as well as land for an extension to Eye CofE Primary School and over £1.3 million worth of contributions to community infrastructure.

Works will also be carried out to improve pedestrian and cycle paths on Thorney Road and Eyebury Road.

Construction work is due to commence in early 2025, with the first homes also expected to be available in 2025.

Georgina McCrae, Planning Director at Allison Homes East, said: “We are incredibly proud to have received unanimous planning approval in Eye. This is a great testament to the hard work of our team and the care we put into our developments. We cannot wait to provide the people of Peterborough with these much needed, quality new homes.

“Having moved to a new head office in Peterborough at the beginning of this year, we are deeply committed to investing in and benefiting the city. We are excited to begin construction work and create a sustainable, new community in Eye that people can feel proud to be a part of.”