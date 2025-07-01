Stephen Perse Cambridge celebrates the future of musical education this World Music Day

Students at Stephen Perse Cambridge are celebrating a special moment this year with the arrival of their brand-new Steinway Spirio|r Concert Grand Piano, the first of its kind to be delivered to an independent school in the UK, in time for World Music Day.

Offering the advantages of a Steinway Spirio combined with live-performance recording, editing and playback, students in every year group at Stephen Perse Cambridge can now hear performances from stars such as Lang Lang and Yuja Wang using an app that controls the piano to play the star’s part with all the nuance and detail of the original performance. Students can record and listen back to their performances with true fidelity and stream live concerts in real time, hearing them played on the actual piano in the hall with them, not just over a sound system as part of a video feed. Through the streaming technology integrated into the piano, when it is being played by a student in Cambridge, parents all over the world can visit their local Steinway showroom to hear the music being performed live through a linked piano.

Matthew Rudd, Director of Music, said: “Just like Stephen Perse Cambridge, this gift is rooted in tradition but focused on the future. It blends traditional craftsmanship with remarkable new technology and opens up exciting new avenues to enhance our musical provision for current – and future – students. While the gift of the Steinway will certainly allow us to develop more outstanding musical opportunities for young people, the financial donation to our Guild Opportunities Fund will enable more students than ever to access music, both at Stephen Perse Cambridge but also through our partnership with North Cambridge Academy, from where we are supporting a number of talented young people to pursue their passion for music in Sixth Form.”

Stephen Perse Cambridge student plays the new Steinway Spirio|r Concert Grand Piano

Students at Stephen Perse Cambridge can choose to study Music at both GCSE and A Level, and/or take individual instrument lessons, join one of seven choirs, eight chamber-music ensembles, Big Band or Rock School through its co-curricular programme. Learn more about music provision at Stephen Perse Cambridge at one of its Open Days: https://www.stephenperse.com/opendays