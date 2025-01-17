Sam Carling MP discusses environmental policy with students at Abbey College

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The MP for North West Cambridgeshire headed to Abbey College in Ramsey to engage with students and staff for the first time since his election last year.

On 10th January, Abbey College and Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form were thrilled to welcome recently elected Sam Carling who shared his insights with Year 11, 12 and 13 students.

This followed a visit to the Houses of Parliament in November, where Year 12 students had the opportunity to meet with Sam.

Samantha Moore, Head of Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form said: “It was brilliant to welcome our local MP, Sam Carling, and a fantastic opportunity for our Year 11, 12, and 13 students. They gained valuable insights into the political process and the important work Sam is doing to make school life better for North West Cambridgeshire.

Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form students talking to MP Sam Carling.

“They had the chance to ask questions and learn directly from Sam about his journey into politics, as well as the challenges and rewards of his career.”

Sam began the visit with a talk addressing students from Year 12 and 13, along with a select group from Year 11. He engaged in a lively Q&A session, answering a range of well-thought-out questions from students on topics they care about, such as environmental policy and the importance of youth voice in politics.

He then met with Headteacher Andy Christoforou and took a tour of the school. Sam said that he thoroughly enjoyed his time: “I really enjoyed the opportunity to visit Abbey College and speak to the Sixth Form about my role as an MP.

“I was impressed by their questions, and their passion around raising the profile of Ramsey as a great place to live and learn. I'm looking forward to working with the leadership team going forward to ensure the continued success of the school, and hope to be back soon!”

Sam Carling MP with Andy Christoforou, Headteacher (right) and students from Ramsey Gatehouse Sixth Form.

Andy Christoforou, Headteacher at Abbey College said: “I would like to thank Sam for taking the time to visit us, and staff for their hard work in making it a memorable occasion. I am proud of our students who asked insightful questions and demonstrated their keen interest in key political issues.

“It was fantastic to offer this unique opportunity to our Year 11 students, who were recently awarded with purple ties for their exceptional contributions to school life.”

Students really appreciated the opportunity to meet their MP. Tayani from Year 12 remarked: “I found the talk very insightful. You can see his passion and work ethic. It was nice to hear that someone of our generation is making a difference.”

Some sixth formers have been encouraged to explore a potential new career path, with Emily sharing: “It was a very informative talk which has inspired an interest in politics.”

Lauren, another sixth former added: “It was a very informative and it made him seem so much more approachable as our MP instead of just being a faceless name.”

Andy continued: “This experience will inspire our students to be active and engaged citizens, using their voices to make a positive impact.”

For more information about Abbey College, please visit: https://www.abbeycollege.cambs.sch.uk/