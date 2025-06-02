Petition to reinstate school crossing patrols in Peterborough nears 500 signatures

The matter could be discussed at a full council meeting

A petition set up to reinstate crossing patrols at four primary schools in Peterborough has almost reached 500 signatures.

Peterborough City Council made cuts to crossing patrols at primary schools in Eye, Old Fletton, Newark Hill and Werrington in a bid to save money, leaving lollipop men and women redundant.

Parents protest outside Eye Primary School with Cllr Steve Allen over the axing of school crossing patrols

Lisa Bryan has been a lollipop lady at Eye Primary School for more than 26 years.

After the news of redundancy, local councillors stepped in to use their community funds in order to save Ms Bryan’s job until the next academic year, but nothing is in place yet for September.

She said: “I’ll be sad to say goodbye. I’ve got lots of friends and I love the kids. I think it will have a massive impact.

“The traffic doesn’t stop for me so what makes them thinks it will stop for parents, whether there is a zebra crossing or not. In the mornings, it’s a fighting battle every day.”

Parents at Werrington Primary School on Amberley Slope revealed how they only found out their lollipop lady Alex was being made redundant days before it happened, and they now fear for their children’s safety.

One mum, Kerri Deboo, said: “We’re really worried about something happening to a child and feel there’s been no robust decision making around it.”

If it reaches 500 signatures before the deadline, it will also be eligible for submission to a full council meeting.

The petition states: “Let’s not wait for a child to be injured or killed before we take action – we call on councillors to do it before tragedy strikes.

“School crossing patrols are an essential part of ensuring children can safely cross roads, particularly near busy schools and roads with high traffic volumes. These patrols play a key and proven role in preventing accidents.”

Once the e-petition has closed, the council’s democratic services will automatically be notified and will contact the lead petitioner within five working days with the outcome or next steps of the petition.

If the petition goes to a council meeting, it will be discussed for a maximum of 30 minutes before a decision is made.

The council or committee will either take the action requested and ask officers to investigate/address the issue or note the petition and comments but take no further action.

Councillor Angus Ellis, cabinet member for environment and transport at Peterborough City Council, said: “A proposal to remove the school crossing patrol service at four schools in Peterborough was agreed as part of the council’s budget for 2024/25.

“It is one of a number of difficult decisions councillors have had to make to be able to balance the budget.

“Crossings and or speed restrictions such at 20mph zones are in place at each of the schools and we are also providing road safety education for pupils.”

You can sign the petition at https://peterborough.moderngov.co.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?id=142