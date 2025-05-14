The council has cut a number of school crossing patrols to save money

A petition has been set up to reinstate crossing patrols at four primary schools in Peterborough after the council issued redundancies.

Peterborough City Council made cuts to crossing patrols at primary schools in Eye, Old Fletton, Newark Hill and Werrington in a bid to save money.

Concerned parents at the only zebra crossing near Werrington Primary School

Parents at Werrington Primary School on Amberley Slope revealed how they only found out their lollipop lady Alex was being made redundant days before it happened, and they now fear for their children’s safety.

A petition created by parents has been signed by more than 200 people and counting. Werrington mum, Kerri Deboo, said: “It’s only been open for a day and it’s really gaining momentum.”

Speaking about the dangers children and parents face outside the school, she said: “It is a main route and is used frequently by vehicles of all shapes and sizes. Cars don’t stop and I’ve experienced that regularly with my family.

“We’re really worried about something happening to a child and feel there’s been no robust decision making around it.”

The council said cutting the crossing patrols was “one of a number of difficult decisions” that councillors had to make to be able to balance the budget.

Ms Deboo said: “When it comes down to children’s safety, that has to be the priority. The local authority are the leaders and should be responsible for children’s safety in our communities.”

The only safe crossing near Werrington Primary School, which is used by parents and children at pick up and drop off times, is located outside The Three Horseshoes pub on a busy junction.

Hannah Benn has two children at the school and said she was nearly hit by a car at the start of the week. She said: “It’s a really busy road through the village and significant numbers of children from the school use the crossing.

“Considering the amount of money that they’re trying to save it’s not a significant amount of money in the grand scheme of things. And it’s children’s safety, so that should be at the top of the agenda not the bottom.”

Parents and family members are hoping that the council will re-examine its decision and bring the matter to a full council meeting.

Roger Bradley has a grandson at the school who he drops off and picks up every day. He said: “When Alex was here it was great. The kids still look for her. She was a friendly person and got to know the kids.

“This is the only crossing so there’s no safe place to cross. It’s a very busy junction. She was part of the community and she always had a good word for you, no matter the weather.”

Parents at Eye Primary School in Peterborough were equally concerned when their lollipop lady Lisa Bryan was made redundant after 26 years.

People have until June 11 to sign the school crossing patrols petition.

The petition states: “Let’s not wait for a child to be injured or killed before we take action.”

It adds: “School crossing patrols are an essential part of ensuring children can safely cross roads, particularly near busy schools and roads with high traffic volumes. These patrols play a key and proven role in preventing accidents.”

Councillor Angus Ellis, cabinet member for environment and transport at Peterborough City Council, said: “A proposal to remove the school crossing patrol service at four schools in Peterborough was agreed as part of the council’s budget for 2024/25.

“It is one of a number of difficult decisions councillors have had to make to be able to balance the budget.

“Crossings and or speed restrictions such at 20mph zones are in place at each of the schools and we are also providing road safety education for pupils.

“In the case of Werrington Primary School, there is a zebra crossing already in situ which allows safe crossing to the school. We are also having the crossing re-painted to ensure it is highly visible.”

You can sign the petition at https://peterborough.moderngov.co.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?id=142