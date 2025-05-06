Peterborough lollipop lady made redundant after 26 years leaving parents concerned for children’s safety

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Parents are calling for the council to reconsider its decision

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parents of pupils at Eye Primary School were shocked to discover recently that their long-serving lollipop lady was made redundant.

Lisa Bryan had been a lollipop lady at the school for more than 26 years, but Peterborough City Council decided to cut her role to save money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are now serious concerns among parents around children’s safety moving forwards.

Parents protest outside Eye Primary School with Cllr Steve Allen over the axing of school crossing patrols

Ms Bryan, who is continuing her job voluntarily for a short while to allow parents to adjust to the change, said: “I had been called backwards and forwards into meetings but I feel they’d already made their decision.

“There’s not a lot I can do, I’ve just got to take it on the chin. I just feel sorry for the children and the parents of the school.

“I’ll be sad to say goodbye. I’ve got lots of friends and I love the kids. I think it will have a massive impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The traffic doesn’t stop for me so what makes them thinks it will stop for parents, whether there is a zebra crossing or not. In the mornings, it’s a fighting battle every day.”

Many parents gathered at the school gates in protest on Friday, May 2 with a large banner reading ‘Please Save The Eye School Crossing Lady’.

Katie Berry has two young sons that attend Eye Primary School and the connected pre-school. She recalled a near miss with one of her children when a van mounted the path to avoid the traffic.

She said: “It is a truly awful road. The amount of accidents and near misses I’ve seen happening there, it’s almost daily. It’s a complete rat-run. It has traffic calming which means people use it as a chicane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When it gets to school pick-up or drop-off, everybody parks around the traffic calming so it reduces it down to one car width. It’s really now a matter of time. I know it sounds dramatic but it is a ‘when’, not an ‘if’ now.”

Ms Berry described Ms Bryan as a “lovely lady” who “always has a smile”.

Eye councillor Steve Allen, who joined parents at the protest, said: “We are astonished that the city council is to dismiss the crossing patrol.

“Particularly in Eye with a development of 260 houses and there will be construction traffic going along that road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The road is a total nightmare. I know that the council has to save money and I’m conscious that council officers have been trying to close down the lollipop lady operations, but I think you have to look at each one in isolation.

“Eye is already chaos and it will be exacerbated by the development, so I’m certainly very much against it.”

Cllr Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport at Peterborough City Council, said: “A proposal to remove the school crossing patrol service at four schools in Peterborough was agreed as part of the council’s budget for 2024/25.

“It is one of a number of difficult decisions councillors have had to make to be able to balance the budget.

“Crossings and or speed restrictions such at 20mph zones are in place at each of the schools and we are also providing road safety education for pupils.”