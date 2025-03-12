Peterborough lollipop men and women under threat from council cuts

Four of the five crossing patrols in Peterborough could be lost

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four out of five crossing patrols near Peterborough schools could be lost – as Peterborough City Council has started consulting with the staff over their future.

The proposals to cut the remaining school crossing patrols were raised in last year’s council budget, with the council saying it would save £39,000 a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the council said zebra and toucan crossings are being proposed to replace the crossing patrols.

A consultation with crossing patrols has begun

The four sites involved in the consultation are: Eye Primary, Old Fletton Primary, Newark Hill Primary and Werrington Primary.

The initial proposal last year also included Paston Ridings, but this site is not included in the current consultation.

Councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “A proposal to replace our school crossing patrol service at five schools in Peterborough was agreed as part of the council’s budget for 2024/25 and work around this proposal remains ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have now opened consultation with the affected staff and will make any further announcements in due course.

“Maintaining the safety of school pupils remains our utmost priority and we have carried out audits of the crossings at affected sites to ensure current infrastructure meets required safety needs.”

No date has been set on when the patrols could be scrapped.

At the time the plans were revealed, the council budget papers said: “The council currently funds a school crossing patrol service at five schools. We are proposing to carry out a review of this service which will be specific to each location, looking at changes if the relevant data shows that some form of safety intervention is still required. These changes could include engineering solutions, partnering with the relevant schools, and local volunteering schemes. These will only be introduced where circumstances allow as maintaining the safety of schoolchildren remains our utmost priority.”

When the proposals were announced, a petition was launched in a bid to try and save the patrols – with parents at Newark Hill School speaking out against the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Griffin, whose son attends Newark Hill Academy, said: “This is terrible news as the road is very busy at either drop off time or pick up time. There may be a pelican crossing down the road which is about 100m away from the lollipop ladies spot, but the ladies provide a vital service.

“This has been brought home by our little boy who has additional needs and loves the lollipop ladies as they are always smiling and saying morning.”

Local councillors also spoke of the importance of the crossing patrols.