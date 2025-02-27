Opticians put safety in the frame

An opticians in Hampton is helping to ensure children in the community shine brightly in new high-visibility vests.

Specsavers Serpentine Green, located in the shopping centre, donated 60 vests to the Oakdale primary school in Hampton for the students to use during their after-school activities.

Store director Stephen Emmingham says: ‘We wanted to give something back to the community and keep children safe at the same time

‘We are so pleased to be able to help the local school. These jackets will help ensure the safety of children in Peterborough.’

The high-vis jackets will mean that the children can be seen by drivers and motorcyclists, and will allow the teachers and assistants to organise their children more easily whenever they are outside of the school. From school trips to journeys home, these high-viz jackets will be a lifesaver.

Anyone unable to visit the Specsavers Serpentine Green store unaccompanied due to disability or illness may be able to receive care at home via a team of mobile opticians.