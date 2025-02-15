Olympic athlete visits Peterborough school to inspire young pupils and encourage physical wellbeing
An Olympic athlete has visited a Peterborough primary school this week to encourage sports participation and physical wellbeing in its young pupils.
British champion and Olympian, James Dasaolu, visited Nova Primary Academy in South Bretton, for their sports workshop on Tuesday.
Mr Dasaolu, a retired British track and field athlete who specialised in the 100m, became the second fastest Briton of all time after running a 100m time of 9.91 seconds in the British Championships. In 2014 he won his first major title, claiming the gold medal in the 100m at the 2014 European Athletics Championships.
He said: “Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and transform. I'm excited to share my journey to success and encourage the next generation."
Nova Primary Academy is part of the Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) and currently has 366 pupils, aged four to 11.
The school’s PE Lead, Georgia Kendall, reached out to Sports for Champions UK to book James following one of their marketing campaigns.
She said: “The students of Nova were excited and inspired by James Dasaolu's visit to the school. Not only was he able to share the importance of having a healthy lifestyle, he enthused all our children to reach their personal best.
"This visit has highlighted the importance of sport for both physical and mental wellbeing."
Lloyd Yates, Operations Manager from Sports for Champions UK said: “Together with our team of world-class athletes and Team GB Olympians, we’ve inspired over six million young people across Europe. We’re committed to fostering healthier, active lifestyles, enhancing resilience, and building self-esteem.”
The school said that the visit benefitted pupils by providing them with the opportunity to engage in a fitness circuit, hear an inspirational talk from Dasaolu, and take part in a question-and-answer session.
A school spokesperson added: “Dasaolu showed his medals and shared his journey, including the hard work, lessons, and insights he gained along the way. He discussed the challenges he faced on his road to success, with topics including resilience, nutrition, diet, and dedication.
“By encouraging children to lead healthier and more active lifestyles, Sports for Champions envisions them developing into community-minded participants in society.”
