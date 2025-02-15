Olympic athlete visits Peterborough school to inspire young pupils and encourage physical wellbeing

By Gemma Gadd
Published 14th Feb 2025, 11:56 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 12:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The athlete showed his medals and spoke of overcoming challenges

An Olympic athlete has visited a Peterborough primary school this week to encourage sports participation and physical wellbeing in its young pupils.

British champion and Olympian, James Dasaolu, visited Nova Primary Academy in South Bretton, for their sports workshop on Tuesday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Dasaolu, a retired British track and field athlete who specialised in the 100m, became the second fastest Briton of all time after running a 100m time of 9.91 seconds in the British Championships. In 2014 he won his first major title, claiming the gold medal in the 100m at the 2014 European Athletics Championships.

Olympian James Dasaolu with children from EYFS and Year 6 from Nova Primary Academy.Olympian James Dasaolu with children from EYFS and Year 6 from Nova Primary Academy.
Olympian James Dasaolu with children from EYFS and Year 6 from Nova Primary Academy.

He said: “Sport has the power to inspire, unite, and transform. I'm excited to share my journey to success and encourage the next generation."

Nova Primary Academy is part of the Peterborough Keys Academies Trust (PKAT) and currently has 366 pupils, aged four to 11.

The school’s PE Lead, Georgia Kendall, reached out to Sports for Champions UK to book James following one of their marketing campaigns.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “The students of Nova were excited and inspired by James Dasaolu's visit to the school. Not only was he able to share the importance of having a healthy lifestyle, he enthused all our children to reach their personal best.

James Dasaolu shows off his medal to Year 6 pupil Patryk.James Dasaolu shows off his medal to Year 6 pupil Patryk.
James Dasaolu shows off his medal to Year 6 pupil Patryk.

"This visit has highlighted the importance of sport for both physical and mental wellbeing."

Lloyd Yates, Operations Manager from Sports for Champions UK said: “Together with our team of world-class athletes and Team GB Olympians, we’ve inspired over six million young people across Europe. We’re committed to fostering healthier, active lifestyles, enhancing resilience, and building self-esteem.”

The school said that the visit benefitted pupils by providing them with the opportunity to engage in a fitness circuit, hear an inspirational talk from Dasaolu, and take part in a question-and-answer session.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A school spokesperson added: “Dasaolu showed his medals and shared his journey, including the hard work, lessons, and insights he gained along the way. He discussed the challenges he faced on his road to success, with topics including resilience, nutrition, diet, and dedication.

“By encouraging children to lead healthier and more active lifestyles, Sports for Champions envisions them developing into community-minded participants in society.”

Related topics:PeterboroughSport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice