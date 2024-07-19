Essay collection outlines the economic and social benefit of Peterborough's new university

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“We hope that this collection provides the inspiration to the new Government”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new collection of essays has been launched outlining the economic and social benefits universities have on their local communities – including Peterborough’s Anglia Ruskin University (ARU).

It features more than 40 essayists from across the political spectrum and different sectors – including education, business, healthcare, local government, think tanks, charities and the arts – who all advocate for universities to have a stronger voice in place-making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The essays have been published by the UPP Foundation in memory of Lord Bob Kerslake, chair of the foundation’s Civic University Commission (2018-19), who sadly died last year.

The campus of ARU Peterborough.

A spokesperson for Anglia Ruskin University explained: “Each essay includes policy ideas for the new Government to enable the local civic role to thrive.

"Included in the collection is a contribution from Professor Ross Renton, Principal of ARU Peterborough, Rob Bridge, Chief Executive of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority and Matt Gladstone, Chief Executive of Peterborough City Council, with an essay focusing on ARU Peterborough.”

ARU Peterborough is a brand-new university being purpose-built for the region. It welcomed its first students in September 2022 and is working with regional businesses to co-create a range of degrees, degree apprenticeships, and training and development courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “ARU Peterborough will be at the heart of the city’s new University Quarter and has a mission to raise educational attainment in the region and in turn support business growth and the personal aspirations of the community.”

The new gold-coloured building at ARU Peterborough

The essay focusing on ARU Peterborough outlines the initial need for a new university for the city and the projected benefits it will bring. It goes on to argue that the national interest is unlikely to be served if new universities are established only in response to student demand, rather than addressing regional growth challenges by increasing the supply of graduates and higher-skilled employees.

Professor Ross Renton, Principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “It is an honour to have an essay included in this collection to remember Lord Bob Kerslake, who believed so strongly in the importance of universities as vital anchor institutions for their local communities.

“The recommendations we have set out – including the need for an independent review of the economic and social impact made by universities and the need for a strategic development fund to support regionally-led business cases for new university provision – also recognises the importance of national planning to prioritise and monitor core national skills needs. Taken together, this could expand the broader societal advantages offered by universities within their communities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among many other leadership roles, Lord Kerslake was chair of the UPP Foundation Civic University Commission supporting over 70 universities in developing Civic University Agreements and the creation of the Civic University Network. The groundbreaking work championed by Lord Kerslake has transformed the relationship between universities and their local communities across the UK.

As a former head of the civil service, a prominent figure in local government, housing and higher education and a regular media political commentator, Lord Kerslake and his vision for society is said to have touched thousands of lives.

The spokesperson added: “His impact is reflected in the breadth of the essays brought together in the collection, with reflections on everything from the future of English devolution to the role of universities in tackling homelessness.”

Richard Brabner, Director of the UPP Foundation, commented: “It has been an honour to orchestrate this collection to celebrate the legacy of our late great friend Bob Kerslake. It was the privilege of my career to work closely with Bob, his passion, insight, and hard work were crucial to the success of our Civic University Commission, and I know that everyone involved in the collection has benefitted from Bob’s wisdom over the years. We hope that this collection provides the inspiration to the new Government to build on Bob’s work to ensure the civic role is truly recognised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Executive of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority, Rob Bridge, said: “It was a pleasure and a privilege to contribute to this collection in honour of the brilliant and much missed Lord Kerslake. His considerable breadth of work included being a strong advocate for local government and devolution of power from Westminster. ARU Peterborough stands as testament to what can be achieved by empowering regions to work locally to tackle long-standing challenges impacting their communities."

The collection of essays touches on a number of issues of vital importance to towns, cities and regions, including local economic growth, raising educational attainment and opportunity for disadvantaged groups, the local supply of the NHS workforce, improving the local environment, and access to culture and the arts. Following its launch at the National Theatre last week, the full collection is available from www.kerslakecollection.org