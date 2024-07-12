Proud Peterborough students don gown and mortarboard hats for special graduation ceremony at Cathedral

It was a proud day for ARU Peterborough students as they took part in their graduation ceremony at the city Cathedral.

The ceremony took place on Thursday, and represented the culmination of years of hard work.

The students were joined by beaming loved ones for the day.

It was the first ceremony for Anglia Ruskin University of the year, with others taking place in Cambridge and Chelmsford later in the month.

Professor Roderick Watkins, Vice Chancellor of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said: “It is always an inspiring sight to see our city centres full of so many students in their gowns, celebrating their success.

“I look forward to congratulating these new graduates on their achievements and looking out for their successes in the future. They may be moving on to the next stage of their lives, but they will always be part of our ARU community.”

Photographer David Lowndes was on hand to capture the special moment for the Peterborough graduates.

