Discover exceptional early years care at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool Peterborough

Families in Peterborough are warmly invited to experience the joy and discovery of Early Years education at Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool Peterborough this May.

Whether you're just starting to consider childcare or ready to find the perfect nursery, our Open Day offers the ideal opportunity to explore what makes our setting truly special.

Come along on May 17 and step inside our vibrant nursery environment, where every child’s potential is nurtured, and every family is welcomed with open arms.

At Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool Peterborough, part of the Grandir UK family, we have been trusted by families for over 25 years to provide outstanding childcare and education. Our nursery is deeply rooted in the local community and led by a passionate, experienced team, all supported by the expertise of a trusted national network.

May Open Day Graphic

What to expect on the day

From the moment you arrive, our friendly team will be ready to welcome you and guide you through everything our nursery has to offer, including:

• Fun and engaging activities for children to enjoy on the day!

• A guided tour of our warm and welcoming nursery spaces.

• A closer look at our tailored educational programmes that support every stage of development.

• Insights into our healthy, seasonal menus designed to fuel growing minds.

• The chance to explore our inspiring indoor and outdoor learning environments.

• An introduction to how we promote confidence, independence, and emotional well-being.

Our beautiful nursery has its own unique personality, shaped by the people and community around it. Our purpose is to create a nurturing, stimulating environment where children feel safe, supported, and inspired every day. We offer the best of both worlds – childcare as unique as your child, with the security and backing of a trusted national name in Early Years education.

Open Day details

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool Peterborough

Open Day: Saturday 17 May, 9am – 1pm

Address: The Valley Park Centre, Oundle Road, Sugar Way, Peterborough, PE2 9QB

Spaces are limited to ensure a warm, personalised experience for every family.

Don’t miss out – book your place today!

Book a visit here: Nursery Open Days | Events | Grandir UK

We can’t wait to welcome you and show you how Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool Peterborough creates a nurturing foundation where children can learn, grow, and thrive.