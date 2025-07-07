Compassion and community celebrated at TDET’s annual Act of Kindness Awards

On 3rd July, St John the Baptist Church in Peterborough welcomed students and staff from all seven academies of Thomas Deacon Education Trust (TDET) for its annual Act of Kindness Awards.

Organised with the charity Thomas Deacon Foundation, the event honours the legacy of Thomas Deacon - a local wool merchant who, in 1721, left funds in his will to establish a school for disadvantaged boys in Peterborough. Over 300 years later, his selfless act of kindness continues to inspire community spirit.

This year’s winners were recognised for a broad range of contributions, reflecting the Trust’s values in action and each received a framed certificate in recognition of their efforts.

John Turner, Chair of the Thomas Deacon Foundation, said: “Every year, I am truly inspired by the kindness and compassion shown by our students and staff. It’s a privilege to support TDET students through the Thomas Deacon Foundation, and these annual awards remind us that even the smallest acts of goodwill can have a big impact on our community. It was fantastic to hear about the dedication to helping one another that reflects our shared values and shows how we all contribute to a positive environment."

Thomas Deacon Academy Juniors recognised Kelly Joiner, Community Engagement Lead and Tobias, Adriana, and Saliha (L-R) for their everyday acts of courtesy and support for classmates.

Scott Hudson, Chief Executive of TDET, said: “The Acts of Kindness Awards are a true highlight of TDET’s year. Huge congratulations to everyone who received awards today, and to the many more across our Trust who show compassion and generosity every day. Thanks to everyone who helped organise this event, and to our wonderful staff and students, for continuing Thomas Deacon’s unique legacy.”

Each academy celebrated its own student and staff winners, recognising young people for their kindness, compassion, and support for others, and honouring staff for their dedication and care within the school community. From acts of everyday thoughtfulness to outstanding commitment to wellbeing and inclusion, this year’s Academy Awards highlighted the positive impact individuals have made across all seven TDET academies.

In addition to the Academy Awards, this year’s Thomas Deacon Foundation Awards highlighted exceptional acts of compassion and community spirit across the Trust. Maisie, a Year 2 pupil at Warboys Primary Academy, received the Fundraising Award for her inspiring efforts in memory of a family friend, raising over £1,000 for the British Heart Foundation through a month-long walking challenge. The Community Award was presented to Paul Wiggin of Thomas Deacon Academy for his commitment to both the school and the wider Peterborough community, mentoring colleagues, supporting students, and volunteering at Peterborough Cathedral. Lisa Goodchild and Wayne Eddings, from the Thomas Deacon Education Trust, were also recognised with the Community Award for their vital roles in the creation of the documentary film Millfield of Dreams, celebrating the diversity and resilience of the Millfield community.

Throughout the event, students from across the Trust contributed to a varied programme of performances, including musical interludes, speeches and readings from award recipients.

The event highlights how the Trust’s emphasis on kindness and community is shaping the outlook of young people across Peterborough, suggesting a new generation is ready to contribute and make a difference in the wider community.

For more information about the Thomas Deacon Education Trust and its academies, please visit: tdet.education.