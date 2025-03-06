Celebrating World Book Day at Kimbolton School

Pupils at Kimbolton School, Cambridgeshire, embraced the magic of reading as they celebrated World Book Day with a range of exciting activities designed to inspire a lifelong love of books.

Students in the Prep School brought their favourite literary characters to life, dressing up as beloved book animals. Children in the Lower Prep explored ‘Room on the Broom’, with staff joining in the fun by dressing up as characters from the story to enhance the experience. Meanwhile, Sixth Form students delighted younger pupils by reading to Reception and Lower Prep classes, while Upper Prep pupils also paired up with younger students for shared reading sessions.

In the Senior School, students put their debating skills to the test in a lively ‘Balloon Debate’ - where participants argue why they should be the one to stay on a sinking hot air balloon - led by the Sixth Form debating team. Members of the school’s Debate Society argued whether Lord Voldemort or Makka Pakka would triumph in a battle, or if Hiccup from How to Train Your Dragon could outwit Sherlock Holmes. Staff also joined in the fun, dressing up to celebrate the occasion.

Meanwhile, a variety of competitions were enjoyed in the school library, including a cake-themed book contest, a "Guess the Teacher Behind the Book" challenge and a special book sale. The school also took part in the Drop Everything and Read (DEAR) initiative, pausing lessons for a dedicated reading session to rediscover the joy of books.

Kimbolton Prep School teachers dressed as Room on the Broom characters

Will Chuter, Kimbolton School Headteacher, said: “World Book Day is a fantastic opportunity to ignite a love of reading and storytelling among pupils of all ages. Always a highlight in the school calendar, it was wonderful to see both students and staff fully embracing the event.”

World Book Day is celebrated annually on the first Thursday of March, promoting the joy of reading and the power of storytelling across the globe.