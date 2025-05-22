Summer Loving: Otters find romance at SEA LIFE Hunstanton

The hottest relationship update of the summer comes straight from SEA LIFE Hunstanton, where long-time resident Twix has finally found love with a charming new arrival - Connie.

Connie, a female Asian short-clawed otter, joined the Hunstanton family after previously residing at three other zoos. Twix has taken to his new companion with great enthusiasm.

Their introduction was carefully managed by the animal care team, gradually progressing from scent familiarisation - through towel and items swapping - to supervised kennel visits, before finally allowing the pair to meet in the main enclosure.

Guests at SEA LIFE Hunstanton can now enjoy watching the blossoming bond between the two otters, from synchronised swimming to affectionate grooming displays.

The pair now participate side by side in daily health check routines such as weighing and dental checks - important behaviours that help the team monitor their wellbeing without causing stress.

This kind of close, attentive care not only ensures the animals thrive in their environment but also helps SEA LIFE Hunstanton educate visitors about the challenges otters face in the wild. By demonstrating best practice in animal welfare, the team aims to inspire support for conservation efforts and raise awareness of the threats affecting otter populations globally.

Asian short-clawed otters face significant threats in the wild, including habitat loss, pollution, poaching, and the illegal pet trade. SEA LIFE Hunstanton works in partnership with organisations such as the International Otter Survival Fund (IOSF) to support conservation efforts and raise awareness of these issues.

Zara Brogan, Aquarist at SEA LIFE Hunstanton, said: "Animal welfare is at the heart of everything we do at SEA LIFE, and that means giving our otters the time and space they need to feel safe and build trust - both with us and with each other.

"We were delighted to see such positive behaviours from the start - mutual grooming, playful interactions, and Twix happily letting Connie take the lead. Twix has also helped Connie settle in by showing her the ropes during training sessions, which are designed to support their health and wellbeing in a stress-free way. Watching their bond grow has been a real joy for the team."