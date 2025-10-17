Sue Ryder supporters hit the ground running at AEPG Great Eastern Run

On Sunday, 12 October 2025, over 6,000 participants took to the streets of Peterborough for the AEPG Great Eastern Run - among them, a dedicated team of 26 runners raising funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The team - a vibrant mix of seasoned athletes and first-time runners - have already raised more than £19,000 for the charity, with donations still coming in.

Many runners laced up their trainers to support charitable causes, while others ran in honour of loved ones or to pursue a personal challenge. The atmosphere was electric, with supporters lining the streets to cheer on participants and celebrate the spirit of community.

Among the charity runners was Danielle Skutela, 28, a Software Developer from Aylesbury, who ran in memory of her grandparents – Danielle’s grandad and great nan were both cared for by Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice earlier this year.

Danielle took part in the GER as a tribute to her grandparents.

Danielle shared: “It wasn’t just about running 13.1 miles - it was about everything this year has held. I took on the Great Eastern Run to honour my grandparents and every mile felt like a step I was taking for them. I had a laminated photo of all three of them pinned to me throughout the race, so in a way, they were with me every step of the way.

“When I started to struggle, I’d look down at their photo and remind myself why I was doing this. It helped keep me going, even when it hurt.

“As soon as the medal was placed around my neck, I broke down crying - not from exhaustion, but from pride and emotion. I’d done something I never thought I could do, and I’d turned all that grief into something meaningful.”

Danielle signed up for the race on 1 February and committed to months of training, supported by her dad and sister, who also took part.

Two of Sue Ryder's loyal supporters taking part in this year's GER.

Danielle explained: “I wasn’t a runner to start with, and I was struggling with shin splints, so ended up hiring a personal trainer to help with my strength. The race itself was tough and incredibly emotional, but it was also an amazing experience. What made it truly special was being able to share it with my family.”

Danielle is delighted to have raised an impressive £1050 for the Peterborough based hospice. “Knowing that the money will go on to help other families through the hardest moments of their lives makes every step worth it,” she added.

Morgan Hicks, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: "It’s been wonderful to see a stream of Sue Ryder running tops go past today, and to see so many families and friends lining the streets, waving, shouting and supporting Sue Ryer Thorpe Hall Hospice.

“We are so grateful to every runner, volunteer, and supporter who made this year’s Great Eastern Run such a success. The funds raised will help us continue providing compassionate care to families when they need it most."

To learn more about Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice visit: www.sueryder.org/thorpehall

To find out more about Sue Ryder’s future events, contact [email protected]