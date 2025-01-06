RiverCare Peterborough volunteers reflect on 2024

Tenter Hill Meadow RiverCare litter picking after flooding

2024 has been a busy year for Rivercare groups across Peterborough! With 4 groups working in locations across the city these dedicated volunteers have run over 21 riverside litter picks along both the River Nene and the River Welland. Preventing over 200 bags worth of litter from entering the city's waterways and making out to sea.

Alongside their litter picking activities Nene RiverCare have started regular water quality testing, in collaboration with the Peterborough and District Angling Association, monitoring several sites across the city to get an idea of the health of the River Nene. Currently both groups are looking for funding to cover the purchase of water testing kits so that the project can continue for many more years.

Earlier in the year we spoke to water quality testing volunteer Kaite, who said that she started this water quality testing project because she doesn’t “want to see our river in the state that some other rivers are in the UK” and with regular monitoring issues can be found and reported much quicker. They also want to “preserve our ecosystems for future generations to enjoy”.

Over in Werrington the Werrington Environment Group have been working to improve habitats with wildflower meadow planting and hedge laying on Werrington Recreation Group. Supported by Werrington Brook RiverCare who in the spring completed work to clear debris from two booms on the Werrington Brook which were put in place to prevent litter from entering Cuckoos Hollow Lake, an important site for local wildlife. The before and after photos are impressive and the group are going out on a regular basis to prevent debris from building up, although with the start of the winter storm season they might be looking for extra help come spring!

Nene RiverCare working on Stanground Lode

Staying in Werrington the dedicated volunteers who support Cuckoos Hollow Litter Picking Group went out every month, in all weathers, to prevent litter from their neighborhood from entering Cuckoos Hollow Lake.

Returning to the River Nene Tenter Hill Meadow RiverCare over in Stanground had a quieter year. They are looking for local volunteers to help this small team arrange and run litter picks on Tenter Hill Meadow and across the water into Stanground Wood!

Feeling inspired? The turn of the new year is a wonderful time to take action.

You can join Nene RiverCare for a litter pick on Sunday 19th January, meeting at 10am at Railworld Wildlife Haven.

Trolley rescue with Nene RiverCare

By joining the Peterborough River Action Group on Facebook you can learn more about how to get involved with RiverCare events in the city.

The RiverCare and BeachCare programme is delivered by Keep Britain Tidy in partnership with Anglian Water, with the aim of supporting local community groups to protect and enhance their local waterways and beaches.

By joining RiverCare groups in Peterborough you will be joining over 1,500 regular RiverCare and BeachCare volunteers from across the whole Anglian Water region.