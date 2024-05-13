Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bull in Newborough closed suddenly in February.

The Bull public house in Newborough has been placed up for sale.

The pub- which is the only remaining pub in the village- is in search of new ownership after notices were placed around the village.

The pub, which sits on Guntons Road closed suddenly in February.

The Bull on Guntons Road, Newborough.

It has previously been used as a polling station and hosted Paul Bristow’s MP surgeries.

Notice must be given of the sale as the pub is listed by the council as an Asset of Community Value.

The notice begins a period of moratorium in which time community interest groups can register their interest to be treated as potential bidders for the pub.

Potential bidders must be able to show a local connection and must meet the criteria set out by the Localism Act 2011.

The initial moratorium period will expire on May 29 at 5pm

The owner will be able to begin the sale process as usual after the expiration of the period if no community interest groups come forward.

Should an interested group come forward then a full six month moratorium period will begin to give them the time to prepare a bid and to generate the necessary funds.

All expressions of interest must be sent to [email protected] or to Assets of Community Value, Commercial, Property & Asset Management, Second Floor Sand Martin House, Bittern Way, Fletton Quays, Peterborough PE2 8TY.

The Peterborough Telegraph has approached Stonegate Pubs for comment but have not received a response.

Eye, Thorney and Newborough ward councillor Mark Ormston said: “This is incredibly disappointing to see. The village has lost too many amenities of late.

“The pub and the land next to it have played a central role in bringing the community together through numerous events in recent years.