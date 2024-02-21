Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The centuries-old Bull Inn at Guntons Road, Newborough, didn’t open for business on Friday and would-be customers were greeted with notices on the door and windows from the Stonegate Pub Group warning of a threat of prosecution for anyone entering.

The documents, dated February 16, say: “Take notice that we Stonegate Pub Group Limited as duly authorised agents for and on behalf of EI Group Limited, being the Freehold owner of the premises…. have today re-entered the premises pursuant to a power to do so contained in the lease dated 15/3/23. As a result of the said re-entry the said lease has become forfeit and the premises has accordingly been secured. Only persons authorised by us are entitled to enter the premises and any attempt by any person without authority to enter the premises is likely to amount to a criminal offence which may result in prosecution.”

A villager, who brought the closure to our attention, said: “The notices displayed on the windows and doors make it clear that the business is no more. No one seems to know why or what the future holds.

The Bull Inn at Newborough, which has closed unexpectedly

“The Bull was the only pub in the village, and was the hub for a great number of events.

"It was used as a Polling Station, and even our MP Paul Bristow held MP surgeries there.

"The land attached to the pub was the only open space suitable for fetes, celebrations, firework displays etc. It’s a real shame the villagers won’t be able to enjoy these sort of things, unless there are plans to find new landlords. Who knows?”