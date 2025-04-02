Moth infestation distressing but not dangerous says BPCA

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experts at British Pest Control Association (BPCA) are advising householders in the East of England to call in a professional if they suspect textile moths are infesting their home.

While they are not dangerous, the larvae of textile moths will feed on natural fibres causing damage to personal items such as clothing, bedding, soft furnishings, curtains and carpets.

There are more than 2,500 species of moth in the UK and only a small number are considered to be a pest, so a sighting of one or two moths is no cause for alarm.

However, an infestation can be a distressing experience, with hundreds of moths reported in some cases.

Indian meal moth

Niall Gallagher, Technical Manager at BPCA said: “Moths don’t spread disease and don’t bite – many don’t even have mouths.

“But the greedy grubs of some moths can cause significant damage to property as they feast on natural fibres such as hair, wool and cotton as well as animal-derived textiles such as fur, hides and feathers.

“Sometimes they are merely a nuisance, but a large infestation can be damaging and distressing – particularly if they infest items that have sentimental value, are family heirlooms, or antiques.”

There are a number of moth species which can cause real issues in homes.

The common clothes moth and the case-bearing clothes moth have the potential to cause significant damage to wool, furs, hides and feather products as well as furnishings and other materials prepared from animal-derived fabrics.

Indian meal moths are a stored product insect, which means they’ll be found in your cereal, flour, dog biscuits and other food items. Its larvae can penetrate packaging materials, such as paper, cellophane and polythene. This enables them to live within their food of choice, such as flour, biscuits and cereal.

The fully grown larvae wander away from the foodstuff to spin white silken cocoons within which the pupae are formed. At this stage, larvae are often noticed climbing walls, ceilings or the inside of cupboards.

The larvae of the Brown house moth is a scavenger of animal proteins such as feathers, hair and wool. It is commonly found in domestic properties and can be an indication of poor hygiene conditions, or even the presence of old birds’ nests.

The BPCA has an online guide at: bpca.org.uk/moths with helpful advice on deterring and dealing with moths.

Niall added: “It’s easy to assume that getting rid of the moth is enough, but if the eggs or larvae are still present, the problem will remain.

“That’s why regular vacuuming or cleaning of the areas that moths inhabit will help to deter moths and limit the damage they can do, but items such as antique carpets, rugs, curtains or clothing made from materials like cashmere can require specialist treatments.

“If you believe there is an infestation, we recommend contacting a pest management professional, such as a BPCA member.”

BPCA member businesses are endorsed by the Government via the TrustMark quality scheme as they must carry the correct insurances and are trained and qualified technicians who are assessed to the British Standard in pest management EN 16636 and follow BPCA’s Codes of Best Practice.

To find a BPCA member visit: bpca.org.uk/find.