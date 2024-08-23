Local used office furniture supplier, LOF, achieves double ISO accreditation
ISO 9001 is specifically achieved by a companies commitment to consistently creating products and service that continually meets customer and regulatory requirements. The accreditation demonstrates impressive efficiency, operational excellence, and consistently high customer satisfaction.
“Our operations team have done an incredible job in achieving this double milestone. Being ISO 9001 is a testament to the high level of customer service and business operations the LOF team instil in every customer order,” said Nicola Ford, Managing Partner of LOF.
ISO 14001:2015 is the principal environmental management system standard ensuring you have control of your environmental aspects and legal compliance. By reaching this ISO standard shows LOF are taking proactive steps to minimising their environmental footprint and help towards their environmental goals.
“The second half of our double milestone is part of our ongoing commitment to reducing our environmental footprint and increasing business efficiencies," she added.
"We have been focused on adopting the highly regarded ISO principles throughout our operational processes over the past couple of years. Not only are we saving office furniture from going to landfill but we are now demonstrating the commitment our operations have to sustainability.”
LOF Office Furniture will continue to maintain and improve its level of customer service, business efficiencies, and environmental management systems in order to continue meeting the rigorous ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 criteria for years to come.
