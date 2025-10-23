Huntington care home invites community to open day
Taking place between 10am and 4pm guests will be able to enjoy freshly prepared home-made snacks created by the home’s Head Chef, and will have the chance to meet the team and take a tour of the home.
Katie Wilkinson, General Manager at Bayleaf Care Home says: “I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our open day. Looking for care can be a little bit daunting, but our team here at Bayleaf will do all we can to provide all of our guests with the guidance and support they may need, and answer all of their questions, big or small.
"Our open day is a great chance to enjoy some delightful entertainment in a homely and friendly setting. We hope to see you all there!”
Bayleaf Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Bayleaf Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 53 residents from respite care to long term stays.