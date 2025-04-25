Hip, hip, hooray for St George’s Day!

Cara Bo singing for the Hilton Park residents

It was all dragons and roses all round at Hilton Park care home, in Bottisham, as residents and staff celebrated St George’s Day. Legend has it St George was a soldier in the Roman army who slayed a dragon and saved a princess, the anniversary of his death is celebrated as England’s national day.

In honour of the patron saint of England, staff and residents at the home marked the day with by decorating the home is specially home-made bunting and the residents were then treated to a performance by local singer Cara Bo, who sang lots of classic songs which the residents enjoyed singing along to.

General Manager, Geanina Tinca said: “Everyone at Hilton Park Care Home really enjoyed today’s festivities. The residents always enjoy St Georges Day and this year was no different. We enjoyed decorating the home with all of the bunting and flags. Everyone was really keen to get involved.

Margaret Carr, a resident, said: “Celebrating St George’s Day today has been so enjoyable.I especially loved the live music and it was so magical to sing so many traditional songs that I have enjoyed all of my life. The staff here think of everything to make sure we make the most of occasions like this.”

Hilton Park resident, John Waller, enjoying St Georges Day

Hilton Park Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hilton Park provides nursing care and residential care for 88 residents ranging from short term respite breaks to longer stays.