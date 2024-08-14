Good sports at Peterborough opticians delivers charity boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The team at a Peterborough opticians has been racking up the miles to fundraise for Alzheimer’s Society and make a difference to those affected by dementia.

Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care on Westgate took part in a sponsored stationary cycle in the branch, covering more than 150 miles. And dispensing optician Chris Storey, alongside her sister, Sue Lienau, went a step further by completing the charity’s Trek26 marathon challenge in Snowdonia national park, in support of their dad who was diagnosed with dementia in 2023.

In total the teams raised more than £1,100 for Alzheimer’s Society thanks to the generosity of customers, friends and family.

Chris and Sue, completed the trek in 9.5 hours, clocking up almost 58,000 steps, said: “We are so proud of our achievement and so grateful for the funds raised to support Alzheimer’s Society’s brilliant work.

“Our Dad was diagnosed with dementia last year, so when we spotted the opportunity to take part in Trek26, we were eager to get involved. Sue and I fully committed to our pre-event training programme and even challenged ourselves to some hilly hikes in Wales during our holidays!

"On the day, we both felt a little apprehensive as we set off, but every step was spurred on by the funds we were raising and crossing the finish line was an amazing feeling!”

Scrivens has been supporting Alzheimer’s Society for nine successive years as there is strong evidence of a link between uncorrected hearing loss and dementia, including Alzheimer’s. The charity works hard to encourage people to seek support and guidance if they, or a loved one, may be experiencing signs of dementia.

Scrivens Peterborough branch manager, Elaine Norman, said: “Dementia affects the lives of so many people in our community, so we are delighted to do what we can to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s Society. We’re incredibly grateful to our customers who’ve sponsored our dedicated team as they took on their challenges, and I’m so proud of what we’ve collectively achieved!

“If left untreated, hearing loss can also leave people at risk of developing other problems such as isolation and depression. If you think your hearing ability has deteriorated over the past few years, we recommend a free hearing health check to identify any issues.”

Family business Scrivens Opticians & Hearing Care was established in 1938 and has 168 branches.

For more information, visit www.scrivens.com or to support Alzheimer’s Society, visit www.alzheimers.org.uk/get-involved/donate.