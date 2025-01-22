Big Energy Saving Week 2025: Five heating tips for households in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new campaign has launched to highlight the steps households in Peterborough can take to reduce their energy usage and save money on their fuel bills.

It comes as a recent survey found over 1.7 million households will not turn on their heating this winter, an increase of nearly 75% since last year. Over half (55%) said this was due to rising living costs.

Organised by the Energy Saving Trust and Citizens Advice Bureau, Big Energy Saving Week (17th – 23rd January) is an annual initiative to raise awareness and provide support for households to become more energy efficient, reduce bills, and combat fuel poverty.

It is estimated that by making simple changes, such as adjusting heating controls, taking a shower instead of a bath or switching to LED lights, households could save around £356* a year on their bills.

In support of the campaign OFTEC, which runs a registration scheme of off gas grid heating technicians, has created a checklist to help households reduce their energy usage and lower their bills. The advice for households in Peterborough includes:

Bleed your radiators at least once a year to remove any air that has become trapped in your central heating system. Air pockets can prevent radiators from working correctly, meaning your boiler will need to work harder to heat your home. Adjust your heating timers to ensure your house only warms up when you need it to, especially if your working patterns have changed and you spend less time at home during the day. Many modern thermostats enable you to set different temperatures at different times, with separate programmes for weekends which helps to effectively manage your heating needs. Check your Winter Fuel Payment eligibility. Recent changes to the scheme mean the winter fuel payment is only available if you claim Pension Credit or certain means tested support. The government estimates around 800,000 eligible pensions do not claim the benefit and is urging them to sign up to receive the payment of up to £300. Check if you are eligible for additional financial support. Energy price rises have put additional strain on household finances with more than 3 million households in the UK living in fuel poverty. Help is available for those struggling:

Cold Weather Payment. If you receive Pension Credit, or certain other benefits, you may be able to claim the Cold Weather Payment. You’ll get a payment if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below over 7 consecutive days. You’ll get £25 for each 7 day period of very cold weather between 1 November 2024 and 31 March 2025

Warm Home Discount. You may be entitled to a Warm Home Discount on your electricity bill. The Scheme is a one-off £150 discount on your electricity bill. If you are eligible, your electricity supplier will apply the discount to your bill. Contact your supplier to find out more.

5. Book your boiler in for a service to ensure it is working efficiently and not wasting energy. An annual service can also help to avoid costly repairs in the future as your heating system will be optimised and cleaned. Remember to use an OFTEC (for oil) or GasSafe (for mains gas) registered technician as they are regulated and follow strict safety and professional standards.

Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, said: “As we start 2025 with uncertainty over rising energy costs, many households in Peterborough will undoubtedly be worried about the months ahead. That’s why we’re supporting Big Energy Week to provide support and guidance to help households keep their energy bills low without turning off the heating.

“While there are many ways to save money and increase the energy efficiency of your home, such as upgrading insulation or fitting double glazed windows, these can be expensive and difficult to implement, particularly if you rent or live in an older, rural property.

“There are, however, some simple everyday actions that you can take today to make sure you are getting the most out of the energy you pay for. Financial support from the government is also available for those struggling with household running costs, so it’s important to check your eligibility to help manage your energy needs.”

More information and advice can be found at OFTEC’s website www.oftec.org