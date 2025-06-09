Alpacas visit Longueville Court
Residents at Longueville Court were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends roaming around their garden as Gorefield alpacas paid a visit. Residents enjoyed learning about these wonderful animals, the residents and their families had a great afternoon feeding the alpacas.
General Manager Krzysztof Krzysztofiak said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having Gorefields here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”
Resident Teal Cunningham was very excited by the Gorefiled alpaca’s animals: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were here and we got to feed them.”
Longueville care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Longueville court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 104 residents from respite care to long term stays.