103-year-old Betty Horner celebrates the festivities at special Christmas party and fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

103-year-old Betty Horner was amongst those celebrating the festivities at a special Christmas party and fundraiser attended by the Mayor of Huntingdon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Declaring “age is just a number” Betty was among residents of Primrose Hill Care Home in Huntingdon who enjoyed party food and entertainment with friends and family and special guest Mayor Cllr Karl Brockett.

Amanda Favell, manager of the 60-bed home said: "It was yet another fantastic Christmas party, we danced and sang to local entertainer Laura Dennis, enjoyed continental and traditional party food then sat down to a fabulous afternoon tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Despite this being Betty’s first Christmas outside her own home her age was no barrier as she enjoyed the celebrations with her daughter Jenny and close friends she’s made in the home.”

Enjoying the celebrations at Primrose Hill Care Home

This year’s annual party was made all the more special by the chef baking Christmas cakes for every floor of the home alongside a selection of festive bakes.

Betty Horner, 103, said: "It would be lovely to be in my own home of course but I have no worries about spending Christmas day in the home.

"I love being here and enjoy the social side of things, like this party, the cakes and chatting with the other residents including my pals Sandra and Betty."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The afternoon also saw a record-breaking raffle raising over £280 for activities which residents will decide how they want to spend in the new year.

The Mayor of Huntingdon, Cllr Karl Brockett, pictured with Betty Horner the oldest resident and her daughter, Jenny Dawson.

Registered nurse and unit manager for the ground floor Kathleen Alconera, who has worked many Christmas day shifts during her 19-years at the home said: "Christmas is a wonderful time at Primrose. Celebrations, seasonal activities, our annual party and then the big day itself.

"Whilst I miss my family of course I love working Christmas day and being from the Philippines we traditionally often celebrate on Christmas Eve, so I get a double celebration.

"The day itself is full of excitement and gifts as friends and family visit around our three-course Christmas dinner. We buy each resident a gift and the day is busy with traditional games, Christmas movies and activities for everyone, so no one is on their own and we make sure everyone gets the day they want.”