Viktorija named Most Promising Apprentice at CECA Southern Awards
Viktorija Pucinska, from Peterborough, has been named Most Promising Apprentice (Level 4-7) at the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) Southern Awards ceremony in London.
Viktorija is undertaking a Level 6 Degree Apprenticeship in Civil Engineering, having already achieved a wide and diverse set of qualifications, and won the award for the contribution she makes during her work in the water industry with Barhale.
She impressed the judges for her work encouraging women and young people to join the civil engineering construction industry, and recently completed a scholarship in India to broaden her experience and stimulate interest in underrepresented groups.
She is passionate about multi-discipline collaboration in the workplace and has built strong connections between experienced professionals and emerging talent.
Alan Cox, CECA Southern Chair, commented: “Viktorija’s dedication and leadership make her a standout professional with a great future ahead of her and we hope she will inspire many more women and young people to join our great industry.”
The CECA Southern Awards are presented annually in recognition of exceptional performance. As winner of Most Promising Apprentice Award (Level 4-7), sponsored by BAM, Viktorija received an inscribed trophy and cheque for £500.