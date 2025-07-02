Viktorija named Most Promising Apprentice at CECA Southern Awards

Viktorija Pucinska, from Peterborough, has been named Most Promising Apprentice (Level 4-7) at the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) Southern Awards ceremony in London.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Viktorija Pucinska, from Peterborough, has been named Most Promising Apprentice (Level 4-7) at the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) Southern Awards ceremony in London.

Viktorija is undertaking a Level 6 Degree Apprenticeship in Civil Engineering, having already achieved a wide and diverse set of qualifications, and won the award for the contribution she makes during her work in the water industry with Barhale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She impressed the judges for her work encouraging women and young people to join the civil engineering construction industry, and recently completed a scholarship in India to broaden her experience and stimulate interest in underrepresented groups.

Viktorija Pucinska receives her award from CECA Southern Chair, Alan Cox

She is passionate about multi-discipline collaboration in the workplace and has built strong connections between experienced professionals and emerging talent.

Alan Cox, CECA Southern Chair, commented: “Viktorija’s dedication and leadership make her a standout professional with a great future ahead of her and we hope she will inspire many more women and young people to join our great industry.”

The CECA Southern Awards are presented annually in recognition of exceptional performance. As winner of Most Promising Apprentice Award (Level 4-7), sponsored by BAM, Viktorija received an inscribed trophy and cheque for £500.