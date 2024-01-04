'We’re going to re-create our own mini-Ploughman': Ex-pub landlord and partner plan Werrington micropub

The popular Ploughman Inn shut for good this week – but a new venture could see its spirit live on

The landlord of a popular Peterborough pub that closed this week says he and his partner want to recreate its friendly atmosphere at a new micropub.

Andy Simmons, who ran The Ploughman in Werrington, said that he and his partner Holli Posnett want to “offer something a little bit different” at the new premises they plan to lease on Canterbury Road, but that it will also bear similarities to their previous venture.

If granted permission by Peterborough City Council (PCC), the couple say that they’re going to “re-create our own mini-Ploughman there, with a new fresh feel”.

Andy Simmons at The Ploughman's in Werrington

The Ploughman closed its doors for good on 2nd January after more than 40 years of award-winning service.

But Mr Simmons and Miss Posnett hope their regulars will join them at the micropub in future.

“It’ll give a home to our already well-established locals who feel a bit put out to dry over the closure of The Ploughman,” Mr Simmons said.

68 Canterbury Road, Werrington

“We just want to extend our service to our community. We want it to be exactly what The Ploughman was, which is a community hub where people can go and feel safe.”

He added that “we’ve got plans to do our regular cheesy Tuesday where people meet up and bring cheese to share over a pint or two and chew the fat” as well as “our meat raffle on a Friday in association with Moor Farm, which is another small business in Peterborough”.

Ms Posnett has applied to PCC for planning permission for the venture, but no decision has yet been made by the council.

The building’s owners are excited by the prospect of the venture, though, the couple says, and its name will be a nod to its history (although this hasn’t been publicly revealed yet).

The premises, 68 Canterbury Road, was previously a restaurant called Gourmet Kitchen and before that a butchers’ shop – Crowsons – for more than 40 years.

Planning documents suggest that the micropub will be able to host 30–40 customers at a time, but will initially have just two part-time members of staff (with Mr Simmons on the bar).

If the venture is a success, more could be hired, though, he said, including ex-staff from The Ploughman.

When the pub closed, he hinted at “something on the horizon” which he now admits was the new micro-pub.

“We’ve kept it under wraps to the point where not even our staff knew about it,” he said. “And we had a lot of tears when we closed on 2nd January and we felt really awful because we had to bite our tongues.”

Mr Simmons says that the new pub will serve real ale, wine, gin, paninis and other light bites and that he hopes it will be a “family friendly” environment with a “mature” clientele.

He added that he would like it to “complement” existing pubs in the area, including established micropub The Frothblowers on Storrington Way.

The couple also intend to continue their community outreach and charity work, with Ms Posnett having raised £20,000 for Sue Ryder.