Plans for a new micro pub in Werrington will face a challenge over concerns about noise, crime and parking.

Cllr Sandra Bond (Liberal Democrats, Gunthorpe) has referred the application for the micro pub at 68 Canterbury Road to Peterborough City Council’s (PCC) planning committee on the basis of these concerns.

Several antisocial incidents in the area have been caused by “the influence of alcohol late in the evening” in the past, she said, while there isn’t “adequate parking” for all the businesses in the area.

Councillor Sandra Bond has 'called in' an application to set up a micro pub in Werrington

But applicant Holli Posnett – whose partner Andy Simmons ran The Ploughman in Werrington before it closed down in January – has said the councillor’s wish to ‘call in’ the application to the committee is “unethical, unreasonable and biased”.

Cllr Bond said in her request that Werrington’s own councillors “will not support residents as they have informed residents they need to stay neutral as they are friends with the applicant”, but that she has been asked by “residents who reside at the surrounding area” to challenge the application.

Ms Posnett said Cllr Bond has a “personal interest in this application” as a family member lives on Canterbury Road and that she should also “remain neutral”.

Andy Simmons at The Ploughman will work at the new micro pub if it's granted approval alongside his partner Holli Posnett

She continued that a micro pub “does not attract the type of visitor that Cllr Bond refers to” when discussing antisocial behaviour and that “parking should not present an insurmountable problem”, particularly as customers at other micro pubs in Peterborough walk, cycle or take public transport.

Council planning officers recommend approval

PCC’s planning officers have recommended that councillors approve the application, subject to conditions such as refraining from playing amplified or live music and prohibiting people from taking alcohol into the outdoor smoking area.

They add that the proposed opening hours are acceptable, which are 12pm - 10:30pm on weekdays, 10am - 10.30pm on Saturdays and 10am - 8pm on Sundays, with no alcohol served before midday.

But Cllr Bond hasn’t raised the only objection.

The council’s highways services says more information is needed, such as the applicant showing where parking spaces will be provided in its plans.

There were also 47 letters of objection from the public, compared to 44 letters of support, which also raise concerns over parking and possible antisocial behaviour.

Cambridgeshire police hasn’t objected to the proposal, saying that the road “appears to be of low vulnerability to crime”.

Ms Posnett has applied to change the use of the existing building to a micro pub.

Works she plans to carry out are minor, such as reinstalling an external condenser unit and replacing internal office space with a bar and seating area.

The pub, if approved, is expected to be able to host 30-40 people at a time, with Mr Simmons behind the bar.