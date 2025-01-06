Tech champion Faye Holland to lead Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Top appointment follows four years as director

​One of the ‘most influential women in UK tech’ has been selected to head up a leading business group in Peterborough.​

Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce has just appointed Faye Holland, who has enjoyed a 30-year career in the technology sector, as it new Chair.

Faye, who regularly features in Computer Weekly’s esteemed list of the ‘UK’s Most Influential Women in Tech’ and was nationally recognized last year as one of the ‘InspiringFifty’ women in tech at a London event hosted by Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice.

From left, Charlotte Horobin, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, and Faye Holland, the Chambers' newly appointed Chair.

She has been a key figure in the UK’s first Internet Service Provider (ISP). She spearheaded innovative global business practices at IBM, and oversaw the European and Asia-Pacific operations for a global media company.

She founded the multi-award-winning PR and Communications agency cofinitive, based in Cambridge and co-hosts the Cambridge Tech Podcast.

Faye, who has served as a board director for the Chambers, said: “The Board has implemented a strategy that has transformed the Chamber both locally and nationally, positioning us perfectly to amplify the voice of businesses.

“We are now shaping the next three-year strategy, focusing on the key themes of profitability, profile, and people.”

Faye succeeded former Chair Brian Jones, and said: “Thank you to Brian for his exceptional leadership in guiding the Chamber through one of the most challenging periods in its history.”

Charlotte Horobin, chief executive of the Chambers, said: “Faye has been an incredibly proactive Board Director over the past four years, so we are thrilled to welcome her as our new Chair.

“We look forward to collaborating closely with her to drive meaningful benefits for businesses across our region.

"With her exceptional and well-documented record of success, we are eager to see the positive impact she will bring to this role.”

The current members of the board include: Nel Woolcott, Anne Corder Recruitment; Katy Davies, Cap Air Systems; Steve Dighton, Breheny; Martin Clapson, Price Bailey; Andrew Siley, ST1 Group; Harvey Bibby, Grovemere; Mike Greene, Brightfield Group; and Company Secretary, Michael Tolond.