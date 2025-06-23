Supermarket giant Aldi looking to hire up to 60 new people in Peterborough

Supermarket giant Aldi is actively recruiting for 60 new store colleagues in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire.

The stores Aldi is looking to recruit for include Bretton, Eye Road and Wisbech.

The positions include both full-time and part-time positions such as Store Assistant and Store Cleaner, all the way up to Store Manager, with salaries of up to £67,000.

Aldi has said that it offers industry-leading pay, with store assistants earning a starting hourly rate of £12.75 nationally, increasing to £13.66, based on the length of service.

The supermarket remains the only one in the UK to provide paid breaks - worth over £1,370 a year to the average store colleague.

Aldi is the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket, which already operates more than 1,050 stores and employs over 45,000 people, is hiring for a wide range of store positions.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, commented: “As we expand into new communities, we’re excited to welcome even more people into the Aldi family.

“We’re proud to offer not only the best pay and benefits, but also a positive working environment and real opportunities for progression.”

Those interested in joining Aldi’s growing team can apply at: www.aldirecruitment.co.uk.