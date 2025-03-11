New bookies is expected to create up to five new jobs

Plans have been revealed for a new bookies to open at the Ortongate Shopping Centre in Peterborough, which will create a number of jobs in the area.

S&D have applied for a gambling licence for a new shop in the centre – saying the new homes planned for the Showground site made it a good location to open.

The Peterborough based firm, which has nine branches in and around Peterborough, including in Fletton, Yaxley, Chatteris and Market Deeping, said they hope to open the new shop later this year.

A spokesperson said: “Subject to grant of a licence we expect the shop to open in around three to four months.

"This will create jobs for four to five people. We chose the Ortongate Centre as we believe this is an up and coming area with more new homes coming to the Showground. It has had a very chequered past but now seems to be a thriving area.”

Last week, bosses at the Ortongate Shopping Centre said they were upbeat, despite a number of empty units at the precinct.

Speaking to The Peterborough Telegraph, they said they were speaking to a number of retailers who are keen to move into vacant units in the centre.

A total of 1,500 new homes, along with a ‘leisure village’ are being planned for the East of England Showground site after plans were approved at two separate council meetings – one last year and one earlier this year.