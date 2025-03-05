Owners of Peterborough's Ortongate Shopping Centre confident of finding retailers for empty units

Talks in progress to fill empty units

Bosses of a Peterborough shopping centre say they are upbeat about the future as they seek to fill a number of vacant units.

The owners of the Ortongate Shopping Centre, in Orton Goldhay, say they are currently involved in talks with a number of retailers who are keen to move into vacant units in the centre.

The comments follow the sudden closure of the My Gym, which is aimed at children, and the adults’ Anytime Fitness gym, which together occupy units 28-33.

A Court Enforcement Services notice was today attached to the exterior of the units, banning entry.

A spokesperson for Ortongate Shopping Centre said: “It is always sad to see businesses not working out, for whatever reason.

"This is unfortunately a common trend in the modern day retail environment across the UK, though as landlords we do all we can to help our retailers when they are facing difficulties.

“The good news with Ortongate is that we have a huge amount of interest from businesses keen to take on our units, so for every one that leaves, several more come forward to replace them.

“Fortunately, the majority of our tenants are thriving.

"We are fully committed to the centre and are definitely in it for the long haul.

"Several negotiations are currently underway with new businesses that are keen to move into any vacant units.”

In January, the centre’s owners announced that a leading retailer was poised to sign a deal to move into the centre and was expected to occupy a double-sized unit.

The identity of the retailer has not been released and talks are ongoing.

It will sit alongside existing tenants at the centre which include Poundland and Greggs plus a range of hair and beauty salons as well as service industries such as a vets and a pharmacy.

The centre has seen two new owners over the last few years.

Last November Nottingham-based Cassco Holdings Ltd bought the shopping centre from previous owner ALB Group, also of Nottingham, which itself had only bought the centre in April 2023.

Managing director Rob Cassidy (60) said he had invested in the centre with the refurbishment of the empty units.

He added: “Ortongate Shopping Centre is the beating heart of this popular residential area of Peterborough and it is now thriving.”

Jaspal Singh, operator of Anytime Fitness and My Gym said: “We closed the businesses, one last week and the My Gym on Monday.

"We do have a lot of support from the public and we are trying to talk to the landlord."