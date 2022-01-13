Peterborough’s Apprentice winner seeks to connect electricians to success

Joesph Valente

A former BBC Apprentice winner and Peterborough business mentor is hosting a two-day event to help boost trade for electricians.

Joseph Valente, the chief executive of Trade Mastermind and the winner of the BBC’s The Apprentice six years ago, is staging the event to share his ‘tips for success’ with business owners.

The event will be held at the Brightfield Business Hub, in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, on January 22 and January 23 between 9am and 5pm.

Lord Alan Sugar (left) with Apprenctice winner Joseph Valente. Photo credit: John Stillwell/PA Wire EMN-151220-223313001

Mr Valente, who created his own boiler installation business, ImpraGas, aged 22 and saw monthly turnover pass £1 million before selling it in 2020, said: “I scaled from being just one man and a van to a national company within seven years.

“I’ve made every mistake under the sun, but I’ve certainly learned from it and that means that there’s not much that I don’t know.

“But now I want to help others learn to create the same success I enjoy and enable their business to earn more money.”

Mr Valente said the event is open to all electricians running their operation alone or perhaps managing a larger business.

He said:“I’ve helped hundreds of businesses including plumbers, builders, landscapers. And now I’m ready to help electricians and electrical businesses achieve more too.”

To register visit www.trademastermind.co.uk/events/ or email [email protected] or [email protected] or telephone 03300 587 100.

or visit Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.