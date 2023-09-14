News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough Wilko staff offered chance to find new career at city hospital

Range of roles available for staff
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 15:47 BST
Staff who are facing losing their jobs due to the collapse of Wilko are being offered the chance to find a new career at Peterborough City Hospital.

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford & Rutland Hospitals, is contacting the four stores in its local area to reach out to workers impacted by the collapse of the homeware chain, giving them the chance to consider a range of hospital roles currently available.

Louise Tibbert, Chief People Officer at the trust, said: “We can appreciate what a blow the collapse of Wilko is for our local communities, but especially those who face losing their jobs. We would welcome applications from Wilko staff and hope that we can at least provide some support to them during such an unsettling time in their careers.

Staff at Wilko stores in Peterborough have been contacted by the hospital trust
“We have this week made contact with our local branches of Wilko to promote our vacancy information and we look forward to receiving some applications.”

It was announced this week that the Wilko in Orton will be turned into a Poundland store. The store in Stamford is also expected to be turned into a Poundland, and workers at the branches are expected to be offered jobs in the new stores.

Peterborough’s second Wilko store in the Hereward Cross centre is expected to be shut next month, as is the store in Huntingdon, although a date has not yet been announced.

To view the range of roles available in the local hospitals, visit: http://jobs.nwangliaft.nhs.uk/

