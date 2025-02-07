Peterborough Dunelm relocation plans take step forward

The home furnishings retailer is moving to a larger unit and will have a café

Plans to relocate a Dunelm store in Peterborough have taken a step forward.

The current store at Boulevard Retail Park will be moving to a larger unit within the same park, which was last occupied by Currys/PC World in 2020.

Initial plans for the move were approved by Peterborough City Council in February last year.

The Peterborough Dunelm store

One year later, the plans have progressed with planning approval for the installation of various signage at the new unit.

The initial planning application, submitted by Hobart Activum, stated: “The application proposals will facilitate the relocation of Dunelm to a larger unit on the retail park that is now better suited to meet their operational requirements.

“This will in turn enhance the customer experience for its shoppers, allowing for an enhanced range of furniture and furnishings to be offered to customers. An ancillary café will also be introduced.”

Dunelm has been located on the estate since 2007.

It was previously confirmed that Dunelm’s current home on the retail park will be given to new arrival furniture retailer Lee Longlands.

Lee Longlands also plans to open a cafe within the store for use by its customers.

An opening date has not yet been confirmed. Dunelm has been approached for more information.