Peterborough city centre snooker and pool club’s plans for new gazebo and hot food area

The owner of a snooker and pool club in Peterborough has submitted a part-retrospective planning application for two additions to the venue.

The Cue Club opened on Cowgate in February 2024, offering a range of activities such as snooker, pool, darts, table football and various other games.

Several months later, owner Javed Parvez added a Moroccan-style shisha lounge named Smoke & Mirrors, with seating and a gazebo, to the rear of the property.

This initially included two fabric-roofed gazebos which would be available in the summer months but taken away in the winter.

However, Mr Parvez has since submitted a revised retrospective application to erect a gazebo suitable for weather all year round, with a glazed roof and timber legs bolted to the ground.

The application states: “It was originally envisaged that the shisha lounge use by club members would only be popular in clement weather, albeit occasional rain protection would be provided by two fabric-roofed gazebos.

“However, due to the popularity of the lounge, it is intended that an application for a revised gazebo giving more inclement weather protection be submitted.”

The application also includes plans to change the use of a room at the rear of the property into a hot food preparation area.

Plans were validated by Peterborough City Council on January 15 and will face a final decision from planners at a later date.