New Sound for Stamford: Local Luthier unveils first collection of handmade violins, violas and cellos

Stamford is becoming the centre of the UK's classical music scene thanks to a new line of stringed instruments developed to be both affordable and of excellent quality.

The violinist, Luthier, and Stamford Strings creator, Libby Summers, has officially launched Brazenose Violins - a unique collection of handmade violins, violas, and cellos crafted to meet the needs of both amateur and professional performers, bridging the gap between standard student models and bespoke artisan designs, with prices starting at £2,975.

Several years of intensive examination, evaluation, and creation were spent designing the Brazenose series, which is manufactured in Europe using fully traceable tonewoods and lovingly finished in Libby's Stamford workshop on High Street, St Martin's. These instruments offer superb craftsmanship, rich tone quality, and professional-level playability at a more affordable price. Libby’s debut collection is already available to purchase from Stamford Strings, with a growing number of selected stockists across the UK also set to carry the range. Early response from players has been overwhelmingly positive.

“I am delighted with my new Brazenose viola – it has a beautifully balanced tone and exceptional responsiveness. I love it! The expert guidance and personal time I received from Libby during the purchase made all the difference.”

Libby Summers, Stamford Strings

After numerous years of listening to clients and students who sought something "better than a student model" while avoiding the price tag of a unique artisan instrument, Libby, who founded Stamford Strings in 2019, became inspired to develop a line. The customers she serves include members of the string quartet and the classical music community seeking dependable, expressive instruments with authentic character and gifted young players en route to conservatories.

“Many of our clients expressed the same thing: they wanted instruments that were both soulful and substantial, carefully constructed, and at a reasonable price”, to quote Libby.

“Our remedy for that demand is Brazenose Violins. Each of them has been meticulously designed and assembled to our stringent requirements. Without compromising quality, ethics, or sound, we have put an extensive amount of effort into crafting something beautiful, dependable, and authentic.”

Innovation and hard work are nothing new to Libby. Born in Stamford, she first pursued a profession in design, graduating from St Andrew's University with a Master's in Social Anthropology before becoming a respected knitwear designer and published author of Anyone Can Knit. She bravely chose to follow her longtime passion for music in 2015, enrolling in the prestigious Newark School of Violin Making and graduating after four years with mastery in setup, bow work, and repair.

Stamford Strings

For Libby and Stamford, the name Brazenose holds a special significance. It alludes to Brazenose Gate and Brazenose Lane, a stone's throw from Libby’s first shop on St Leonards. These streets were named for the University of Stamford, which was established by Oxford academics in the fourteenth century against institutional conventions before being infamously closed by royal decree. In her creativity, Libby embodies this attitude of rebellion, of questioning the status quo to create something greater.

“Brazenose represents more than just a name — it’s a spirit. It speaks to doing things differently, to standing up for craftsmanship, creativity and accessibility in a world that can often feel exclusive. That quiet rebellion is one of the things that inspired me to start this journey,” said Libby

Offering a range of violin, viola and cello models, the line's tiered pricing structure is intended to fall between premium student instruments and custom designs comfortably. An instrument crafted with premium European tonewood and finished with high-end fittings, Pirastro Evah Pirazzi or Obligato strings, starts from £2,975 for the ‘Terra’ violin. For those looking for a more exclusive instrument, violins with the greatest level of craftsmanship and made from tonewoods of the best calibre are available for up to £8,995. Without sacrificing quality or accessibility, this tiered structure guarantees that musicians can find an instrument that offers the tone, workmanship, and feel they require at the price point they desire.

Libby founded Stamford Strings in 2019, and her business has since become renowned for its high-quality instruments, bespoke services, and friendly atmosphere. In recognition of her work and contribution to the region’s musical and small business communities, Libby was named Businessperson of the Year at the 2024 Rutland & Stamford Mercury Business Awards. The launch of Brazenose Violins brings in a creative new era that solidifies Libby's position as a British violin maker and serves as an outstanding example of small-business entrepreneurship in the field of musical instrument crafts.

Brazenose Violin

Libby is also hosting summer concerts in Stamford, scheduled for July and September. The events will feature Brazenose instruments alongside performances by highly accomplished musicians, including award-winning cellist Michael Petrov.

With Stamford continuing to flourish as one of the most popular market towns in the UK, Libby's workshop has developed into an intimate hub of musical brilliance that provides outstanding training with an authentic local approach. That ambition has expanded with Brazenose Violins and now can reverberate beyond the cobbled streets of Stamford.

To view the collection, visit https://www.brazenoseviolins.co.uk/ or follow @StamfordStrings on Instagram for updates.